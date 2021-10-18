Black Book is now available on Mac!

Hey everyone!

We know that some of you were frustrated by the fact that Black Book didn’t support Mac upon the release, especially while the demo could be easily launched on Mac. We couldn’t port the full game to Mac straight away due to several technical reasons, one of which was a generally troublesome testing process.

However, two months have passed, and now we’ve got some fairly great news for all Mac owners — Black Book is finally available on Mac!

You can now download the Mac version directly from Steam, no further action is needed.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1138660/Black_Book/

Since the Mac version has just gone live, it may still contain quite a few bugs — if you encounter any of them, please feel free to report them either in the comments here or on our Discord server.

We really hope you enjoy the game and have a great day!