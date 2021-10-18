The Riftbreaker Stability Update October 18th 2021

Hello Riftbreakers!

Thank you for sending in all the crash reports and information about various bugs you have been encountering throughout the game. Today we have published a small patch that should improve the stability of the game. We are working on even more fixes that will arrive later this week, along with some Quality of Life and balance changes.

MAJOR:

The game will no longer remove map save file if autosave removal fails - this should prevent users from losing progress while jumping between planetary locations. Affected save files are gone forever, but hopefully this will never happen again. We are terribly sorry this ever happened in the first place.

Autosaves can no longer be manually overwritten.

The game will attempt to create a unique save backup directory for every save state.

Fixed infinite loading/saving when access to the save backup directory is denied for any reason.

Fixed Lua crash related to building/selling buildings during regular gameplay.

Fixed several crashes in the inventory screen, the fog of war system and weapon mod system.

We changed the method for enumarating possible monitors and output resolutions. It will prevent the game from crashing if there are more than 512 combinations of output resolution/display present.

The game should correctly identify the system language and default to that localization without any need for manual setup.

D3D12: add logs to adapter detection if some API call fails - this will allow us to fix DX12-related issues more quickly in the future.

WorldEffectSystem: fixed potential earthquake instant kill

The game will no longer display LUA assertions that could interrupt your gameplay.

Commands.lua: make cheat_add_resource ironium work - it now adds the proper resource.

Sound: fixed crash in MusicPlayerEmulator on pause.

Save file size has been reduced by introducing some optimizations.

Volcanic Area Reconnaisance mission:

Forced a larger minimum number of cryoplants to spawn on the map to prevent bad RNG instances.

Increased the chance of spawning large cryoplants instead of small cryoplants to provide more scannable objects.

Increased the bioscanner hint display time to encourage using the scanner instead of destroying the plants.

Destroyed Cryoplants will now regrow over time to always be present on the Volcanic Area Reconnaisance mission.

Minor changes:

Tweaked the size of loot containers

Increased chance to receive a skin for Mr. Riggs after opening a Bioanomaly.

Increased chance for mod drop from all enemies.

Fixed lights in Small Machine Gun and Minigun projectiles.

Achievements: do not trigger achievemements in benchmark mode.

We are still actively working on fixes for DirectX 12 crashes, preventing rare campaign softlocks, and solving issues related to energy grids breaking down. We're going to keep you posted, be on the lookout for more patch notes coming this week.

Thank you for your continued support,

EXOR Studios