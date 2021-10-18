Halloween Update: NEW Skeleton DLC, Cursed Pirate Mode, Spooky Cosmetics & More!

Yarharhar! It's that time of the year again! ːblazingsailsː And we've got some spooky scary scallywagish stuff lined up for y'all along worth the usual QoL improvements and bug Fixeses!

A wise pirate once said: "You'd best start believing in ghost stories. Because now you're in one!", so without further ado, let's get into the spooky notes.

Hope y'all believe in ghost stories scallywags! The long-awaited skeleton DLC is upon us and includes some ghastly goodies:

3 unique skeleton skins (scorched, drowned and bleached) that are combinable with (almost) all cosmetics

Both male and female skin variations (you'll see the difference when combining clothes)

Ghastly cursed voice lines for your pirate also in both male and female variations.

This DLC can be purchased HERE!

Cursed Pirate mode

Sick and tired of wiping newby bilgerats like cannon fodder? Oh boy, do we have a challenge for you... Starting from pirate level 6 you'll have the option to enable the Pirate Curse! That makes you look FRIGGIN EPIC! Of course, this comes at a price! Are you worthy to become A PIRATE GOD?

When winning 50 rounds with the Pirate Curse active you'll unlock:

The Golden Skeleton skin

"Pirate God" title

All of this can only be worn/enabled when the pirate curse is active!

Spooky Cosmetics

Like last year, the Exclusive Halloween Cosmetics can be found in the item chests and thus will be disabled again shortly after the event! So now is the perfect time to get that epic pumpkin hat you so desperately need!

Revamped Kill Card

We've also taken the time to improve the kill card. It now contains A LOT more handy information!

Patch notes version 1.6.6.6:

Burned skeleton skin

Drowned skeleton skin

Bleached skeleton skin

Male ghostly skeleton voice

Female ghostly skeleton voice

The Pirate Curse:

Experienced players can now enable the Pirate Curse to work towards unlocking the Pirate God achievement

With the Pirate Curse enabled players have only 75 HP and all damage dealt to other players is reduced to 75% of normal damage

Enabling the Pirate Curse drops a spectral wheel on your character's back (also synced in crew lobby)

Added curse switch widget and info to start screen

While the Pirate Curse is active players receive:

Glowing green-blue eyes

A huge spectral steering wheel on their back

A special green-blue skull icon above their name, in the scoreboard, on their HUD and in the enemy's killcard and kill feed

25% extra XP

Pirate God:

Win 50 victories with the Pirate Curse enabled to unlock Pirate God achievement

Players with the Pirate God achievement can equip the title of "Pirate God" and use the golden skeleton skin (while the curse is active)

Kill card revamp:

Kill card now shows more information about your attacker and the way you died:

Attacker title and level

Attacker crew

Distance from where you were killed

Killshot damage amount

Attacker's leftover HP

If it was a headshot that killed you or not

Gameplay improvements:

Score, kills and deaths now persistent on servers meaning you won't lose your stats when being disconnected anymore (reconnecting will now just regrant you your previous stats)

Steering wheel third person camera distance increased from 200 to 300

UI improvements:

Kills now produce a new sound effect

Crew member party UI now auto-scales based on amount of players in crew

Spectator improvements:

Spectator cam now shows player avatar, level and title

General improvements:

Empty ship names no longer possible in-game, now replaced with "Nameless Ship"

Storm setting made slightly brighter

Main menu Halloween edition:

Halloween decoration enabled

Halloween theme song enabled

Achievements:

All achievements should now work

Optimisations:

Character clothing performance improved

