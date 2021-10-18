The PAYDAY franchise on sale!

The PAYDAY franchise turns 10 years old this week, and we're celebrating both in and out of PAYDAY 2.

We hope to see you join us for all that this week has to offer.

To start with, our anniversary sale is starting now, with up to 84% discounts, we hope there's something to find for everyone.

The sale will be active between October 18th and November 1st.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/18043/PAYDAY_2_Silk_Road_Collection/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/3756/PAYDAY_2_Legacy_Collection/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/24240/PAYDAY_The_Heist/