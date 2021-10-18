EasySave Backup Update 1.32

With EasySave Backup version 1.32 it is now possible to have even more control over your saves. Using advanced recovery you can choose which files to restore, overwrite or even delete.

Thanks to the built-in presets it is possible to cleanly restore an old backup, automatically deleting any unnecessary save files, also using the delete save preset you will get the total removal of the current game save.

Useful if you want to restart the game from the beginning, but the game does not offer such a feature.

The second addition in the update is the introduction of Cloud Override, a system to force the game platform to synchronize the restored save (or the absence of the save) to the cloud, in order to prevent the old save from being re-downloaded from the cloud.

Thanks to Cloud Override it will no longer be necessary to deactivate the cloud function in the game platform to delete the save or restore an old one with fewer files.