Update v1.2 - SHUT UP: Patch Notes

Maybe somewhere in that dark little house, there's room for a little growth...

It's time to SHUT UP. The final major content update for SHUT IN is here, bringing you the most definitive, depressing, disappointing version of everyone's least favorite comedy / horror game, with a whole bunch of new features to discover... If you're willing to work for them.

Patch Notes:

New area: Attic

A whole new floor, with a host of items and secrets requiring patience, hard work, and... actually this is all sounding like a lot of effort. You probably can't be bothered filling this empty place with decorations. You definitely can't be bothered keeping that plant alive. And whatever's behind that boarded up doorway can probably wait until tomorrow. Right?

New items

There's an awful lot of junk up there. Some of it seems useful. Some of it just looks nice. But at least that's better than nothing. And that main room is looking so empty and depressing, you're going to need some serious redecorating to make it worthwhile.

New ending

It's not much, but it's something. This place is a nightmare, but it's still your home. Maybe if you felt more comfortable, things wouldn't be so bad. But maybe that's just wishful thinking.

New features

Decorations are all well and good, but that's not the only way to improve your quality of life. With new visual inventory and save point systems designed to streamline the experience, your trip around this horrible place should hopefully feel a little less... well, horrible.

And even more deaths

No good deed goes unpunished.

Gameplay changes

✔ New visual inventory system.

✔ Added the ability to manually save by setting an alarm.

✔ Some changes to item / decoration locations within rooms.

✔ Various minor visual tweaks.

'Gameplay' changes?

✔ Good luck finding that Rocket Launcher

Bug Fixes

✔ Fixed a bug which caused the Fuse to appear in the inventory when dying in the basement.

✔ Fixed a bug which caused the Scribbled Note to not enter the inventory after picking it up.

✔ Fixed a bug which caused a blank text box to display when 'using' unequipped items.

✔ Fixed a bug which caused noises from the Secret Hallway to play after exiting the room.

✔ Fixed a bug which allowed players to use items on objects after dying and respawning.

✔ Fixed a bug which could cause players to be trapped in the Basement steam room.

✔ Fixed a bug which caused playtime to incorrectly display on monitors with high refresh rates.

✔ Fixed certain instances of overlapping text boxes.

✔ Fixed an issue which caused certain basement steam valve deaths to not trigger.

✔ Fixed occasional missing footstep sound effects in certain rooms.

✔ Minor text / formatting changes.

✔ Wondered how all of these bugs went by unnoticed the first time.

✔ Felt like a bit of an idiot.

Almost a year after its first release, this final major update brings the ongoing development of SHUT IN to a close, and I want to give a huge huge thank you to anyone who's played my sad, odd, surprisingly relatable game. With 26 items, 20 deaths, (over) 18 rooms, and 4 endings, what started as a small personal project has become something more complete and complex than I had ever imagined. I am more than happy to call the game finished, and am looking forwards to working on new projects in the immediate future.

Thanks again, everybody - and stay tuned, SHUT INs!