Sacred Fire Early Access -- OUT NOW!

Hello everyone!

It has been a long time coming, but we are thrilled to announce that Sacred Fire is now available in Early Access! The journey is of course far from over, but we are so happy to have reached this milestone.

We set out not just to create a game, but an immersive story that you truly play. This Early Access release, containing the first act of the story, should already give you the deep, immersive experience we aimed to build.

YouTube

Here is what you can expect from Sacred Fire in its current state:

Act 1 of a highly branching, immersive narrative.

Every choice counts, making the story highly replayable as you uncover all the different outcomes.

Real role-playing reminiscent of TTRPGs. Consider your character's emotional state when making decisions.

A cast of intriguing and living characters, each with their own wants, needs, and ambitions.

A beautiful soundtrack that takes you on a journey to ancient Caledonia.

If that sounds like something you would enjoy, please don't hesitate to pick up Sacred Fire on Steam for $17.99, with a 10% launch discount! If you want to dip your toes in the water first, the demo is also still available.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/900400/Sacred_Fire_A_Role_Playing_Game/

If you have any feedback or questions, feel free to post them on the Steam forums, or join the community on Discord!

Sacred Fire

Iceberg Interactive