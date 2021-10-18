Public Beta Version 20211018



English

New mini game: Hacking

The programming skill increases the time limitation on hacking.

The programming skill decreases the alarm accumulation rate.

The alarm increases each time the selected data hit the bottom edge, and each time the wrong code is chosen.

Successfully solving the hacking minigame rewards programming exp.

You can ask a teammate to do it for you. Thus, they may help you to skip the minigame if you don't want to play.

When a teammate is hacking. The target and the teammate will each throw a dice based on the difficulty vs skill to decide the result.

When asking a teammate to pick a lock, they now use the same mechanism.

A more detailed teammate hacking/lockpicking result will now display.

Increased the number of procedurally generated quests per update in Bazaar.

New procedurally generated quest type in Bazaar: Bypass Password.

简体中文

新增小游戏：黑客

编程技能增加黑客游戏的时间限制

编程技能降低每次选择的数据撞到底部或者选错代码积累的系统警报速率

每次成功完成黑客小游戏会获得编程技能的经验

你可以让一名有编程能力的队友来帮你完成。从而可能可以跳过这类小游戏。

当队友进行黑客活动时，基本上就是被黑的系统和队友各自基于难度和技能水平抛骰决定结果。

当让队友开锁时现在会使用相同的机制。

当队友进行黑客活动或开锁时，现在会有一个更详细的数值报告。

增加了巴扎每次刷新的动态生成任务数量。

在巴扎增加了动态生成的任务类型：破除密码