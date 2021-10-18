2021/10/19 Game fix.

Fixed the game around the "Easy" difficulty level.

The direct difficulty of the "Normal" difficulty level has not been fixed, so you will still get the same sense of accomplishment from completing the game before and after the update.

Fixed features:

=== All difficulty ===

-Removed the light source effect of the effect that goes around the respawn object (traffic cone).

This is to prevent the display from being disrupted by too many light sources.

-Changed the level name of level 2.

-Added a marker to level 9.

-Added a sign to level 10.

-Added an object to level 38.

-Fixed a problem where a wall was placed on level 56, but was not visible.

-Added a marker to level 56.

=== Difficulty easy ===

-Increased durability.

Increased durability to withstand up to 1.4 times the impact compared to "Normal".

-Fix levels 13, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 24, 25, 28, 37, 39, 40, 45, 46, and 47.

Added respawn objects, reduced/easier level gimmicks.

Removed "food items" from levels that became significantly easier (only one).