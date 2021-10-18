FOR A BETTER FUTURE! - Update 14



Hello all Passengers,

We know you have waited a long time for this patch to finally arrive but here it is. As you may know then we have officially announced that we are bringing First Class Trouble to PlayStation 4 and 5. This also means that we have to clean up much of our code.

We have worked tirelessly on this game for a few years now and it sorely needed a spring cleaning - or in this case a fall cleaning. We have gotten better over time and there are so many things that we have learned to do more optimally.

So what can you expect in this release? You can expect a bucket load of under the hood fixes. This will mean that this update will aim to provide a better game for everyone, but most importantly it will enable us to create more and better updates in the future. This update is a huge one, however it will not contain any new maps or game mechanics. We have strictly worked on improving the already existing game in preparation of the big things that are to come - just up the road in the not so distant future ;).

A major complaint for people have been running into a toxic person and then getting into the game with them again not seeing the consequences directly impacting the other player. Now we have added the capability of blocking a player so you no longer get matched with them again. It is our aim to provide a safe environment for all to be in and it is our hope that such a feature will help address just that.

Another thing which was bound to happen with our upcoming PlayStation launch is that we have worked extensively on improving a much requested feature, full controller support.

This means that to better support the controller, we have created a brand new main menu and upgraded the interface in general. This new update will hopefully allow you to more intuitively control the game on both controller and keyboard.

We have added so many fixes that it is frankly impossible for us to make a list, but we have tried to list the most important ones that we can remember and listed them in this document.

Enjoy!

- INVISIBLE WALLS



We have a brand new menu in the game. It will be more dynamic and it will respond better to all of your inputs.

Gone is the standard vertical menu and new on the block is our new horizontal menu that makes everything easier to navigate around in. Hopefully you will find it easier to find exactly what you are looking for.





Now you also get to see your friends load into your lobby next to you. Your swag will be ever so important when you chill in the FCT bar.





We are still building our own friends system and that has been a challenge for us. With this we wanted it to be even easier to find your friends and see when your friends are online.



All players now get a unique identifier added to their name generated alongside their Steam display name.





This is still experimental, but we added the capability to simply block a user when you run into a toxic or abusive person. Simply press “Block” from the recently played list and you should never be put in a lobby with them again.





Many of us at the office prefer to play with controllers and it has been a pain that the implementation has been so lacking. We have tried to strip away all the junk code that we have made to support it over the time and started from scratch. We hope you will enjoy it!





Now you will be able to customize your Vruumba. As you may see when you login there are not a lot of options yet, but we cannot wait to show you more. As with everything in this patch, then this is merely the foundation!





Justice for all the bald and bearded people! We have added even more slots for you to pick exactly what you want your character to look like. We have also added a slot for accessories and provided some much needed justice to us with a limited vision in the form of eyewear.

This was just a little sneak peak at what is to come. For the full list of all the changes take a look at all the changes (that we could remember below)





NEW FEATURE: Controller Support:

We know that controller support has been annoying for a long time in the game. We have now hardcoded the controls for everyone.

We also fiddled a lot with the Steam Input settings so if you are using that feature you will have a much smoother experience.

In conjunction with adding controller support then we redid the entire menu to accommodate other control methods better. Now the main menu user interface is a sleek horizontal menu.

NEW FEATURE: Vruumba Customization

You have asked for it and we are here to deliver. We will start out with some small stuff through progression and then we will add more to this later.

For now you will be able to change the Vruumba Model/Skin. You will also be able to attach different funky antennas to it and then you will be able to define the thruster particle effect for it. Vrooom!

We have added more opportunities to our customization system in the form of more slots for customization; now you can add accessories, beards and eyewear.

So far we have a limited set of options for these slots, but we expect to add a ton to these over time.

Now you will search for a player using their Display Name and their unique identifier displayed at the end of your name on the main menu.

This new feature also means that you will no longer be able to change your display name willy nilly.

When you encounter someone that was really toxic and ruined the game for you we have added the capability to block the player. After a match you can simply go to Recently Played players and press the “Block Player”-button and you should not be put in a match with them ever again. Beware that this feature is experimental so it is bound to break.

A super cool feature we got in the game is the possibility to see your friends' cool customization and character when you invite them to your party. Never has it been more important to show off your swag than now.

Miscellaneous new features:

Added confirmation pop up window, when attempting to block a user

Added loading screen when the game starts.

Much more translation is covered and Arabic is now included as well.

New chill music track for the Main Menu to add variation.

Music volume can now be adjusted from the menu.

More sound feedback for the Main Menu.

Waterfall in Mall level will now extinguish burning players.

Camera sensitivity slider in settings.

Added black dress to masculine appearance. Don’t be a drag. Just be a queen!

Added several new glasses (round glasses, aviators and more!) for both appearances.

Added the ability to leave your party without having to quit the game.

Added a drink or cigar to all your party members so they can really show how to be classy on the main menu.

Added the capability to be bald. No discrimination against the hairless from us!

Added some Vruumba customization to be unlocked as you progress through your levels.

Added more eye color options.

Preparation for many more community and herald twitch drops.

Limited the number of text messages displayed to 40 and each message can not be longer than 250 characters.

The ragdoll for the player character, will try to sync the location with the server.

Major performance optimization pass in the all maps.

Much higher quality lighting-bake for each map.

Removed a post process effect in the casino level, causing performance drops and shader issues for some users.

Added the Vruumba “trash-meter” to the UI so it will show how many forks you can shoot.

Increased overall volume of the game to be more in line with industry standards.

UI element showing the player list remains on screen at all times, even during loading screens.

Disabled movement while using symbol puzzle.

Disabled ability to grab someone who is grabbing another player.

Adjusted lighting for character customization to be more bright, especially on the shoes.

Adjusted height of player emojis and name tags so they're less likely to overlap.

Reduced the time you’re downed from champagne bottles.

Reduced the cooldown on champagne bottles.

Re-enabled progress based achievements and linked the appropriate customization rewards to each of them.

Masculine and feminine beards now fit all shapes and sizes.

Masculine and feminine hair colors updated.

Re-tiered some of the customization level requirements to fit with the new stuff.

Made sure the full display name of the players are displayed in full.

Removed the achievements from the main menu. Now you should use your platforms own system to see your achievements - this also means the visual representations for the ingame trophies.

Removed the lobby chat system.

Muted all the players loading in between areas and levels.

Overall stability improvements for carrying a corpse.

Removed some hat models from hat tag.

Hundreds of textures have been downscaled in resolution for performance optimization.

Increased resolution of the in game name display.

Player names longer than 16 standard characters, correctly get shrunk down to fit within text elements.

Fixed rare case of a ragdolled player never getting up

Fixed issue where some equipable items would be attached when picked up and stay that way.

Fixed issue where players could vote in the emergency meeting multiple times, by pressing “Tab” or using a gamepad.

Fixed a ton of masking issues with the clothing options. Some items have been transformed into full body outfits to accomplish that.

Fixed dozens of issues in regards to floating objects.

Fixed a shit ton of collision issues.

Fixed a bug with cancel search.

Fixed an issue where lighting entered the elevator in the Gardens map and vegetation clipping through the wall.

Fixed progression based achievements.

Potential fix to not being able to use items after exiting Symbol Puzzle.

Fixed that the hacking sound wouldn’t always play when force opening a door as Personoid.

Fixed ‘Lobby’ translation from German being spelled Lobby.

Fixed collision for many objects so players won’t clip through.

Fixed a fire that could ignite players through a wall on the Resort level.

Fixed size of text for many buttons where the text wouldn’t stay within the bounds of the button (happened for some translations).

Throughout the ship, sealed various invisible holes in walls that allowed Vruumbas to escape into space.

Fixed a crash related to progress bars.

Fixed roof collisions on gardens shed.

Fixed a rare crash that could happen upon level change.

Fixed an invisible obstacle that hinders player movement in the Restaurant level near the jukebox.

Fixed an invisible collider on top of a staircase in the Casino level.

Fixed countless gaps and holes in the geometry in various levels.

Fixed several pickup locations that players couldn’t pick up items from.

Fixed several places around the levels where the players could get stuck.

Fixed a crash that could happen when receiving an in-game message.

Fixed some colors in the UI not being converted to sRGB, resulting in them appearing incorrectly.

Fixed being able to bind several actions to the same key.

Fixed an exploit that allowed Personoids to drop items for their teammate when voted out during emergency meeting.

Fixed not being able to look around while disabling electricity.

Fixed tooltips still appearing even when disabled in settings.

Fixed world interaction UI rendering above escape menu.

Fixed throbber in emergency meeting UI not rendering properly.

Fixed issue where very long text messages would cause the game to be laggy.

Fixed a cosmetic bug where the electrocution beam would stick to the character when they were teleported to the elevator prior to level change.

Fixed a bunch of masking issues with the footwear.

Fixed skirt clipping issues so it now fits most if not all upper body outfits on feminine appearance.

Fixed garden pants clipping through suit jackets on feminine appearance.

Fixed suit pants clipping through shirts on feminine appearance.

Fixed a bunch of shader logic errors that made various shaders fail to compile.

Fixed the engineer outfit to fit with other customization options.

Fixed being able to grab a character that was already grabbed.

Some translations related to dynamic interaction states of world objects (buttons, kitchen machines etc.) don't translate properly. We’re working on a fix.

Thanks so much for reading!

Join the discussion on our [discord here](www.discord.gg/fct) and of course... add the game to your library, or wishlist, right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/953880/First_Class_Trouble