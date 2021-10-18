Update 0.7.8

Wall Drawing is here!

The new wall drawing system is here for testing! There are also 3 different types of walls and gates, althought the icons aren't updated, you can place them down in your farm and try mix and matching different gates with different fences.

You can still build outside the farm, but for QA purposes please try your breaking process inside the farm area. Happy breaking!

New NPC routines

We added a bunch of new routines and tasks to the NPCs. Although the full weekly tasks aren't fully implemented yet, Gabe is the only one with a full week around scheduel.

The NPCs (especially Kat) still get stuck often at places, please don't report this in QA reports, as we're working on it.

More map work

The map, as always, continues to grow and get filled with more beautiful props. For QA, we're mostly curious if any of the in-store decorations (Gabe and Sako in this update) affect your framerate in any way.

Performance fixes, framerate stabilizing and the long awaited loading screen fix

We tried a new shading technique in the last update, which proved to be way too expensive on the performance, so we've reverted back to our original shading system. We also improved it even further to achieve a more stable framerate. This update also fixes the annoying loading screen freeze bug, which also prevented players from loading a save. From now on, you can continue your saves.

Happy QAing!