Halloween update

Dear Shapelab community,

Halloween season is coming up and to celebrate we have prepared a few surprises for you – so don’t be scared to put on your headset and explore the new features we have just released!

Here is the full list of what you can expect on your next sculpting session in Shapelab:

1. New tools

Clone and mirror (added to context menu)

Clones the object and mirrors the duplicate without welding

Mirror and weld (added to context menu)

Mirrors the geometry from one side to the other and welds the new topology together.

Voxel remesh (added to context menu)

Rebuilds and fixes the geometry with an evenly distributed topology. The approximate polygon density of the new topology can be set by the user.

Join objects (added to boolean tool)

Select two objects and join them together without welding their polygons.

Use the Join objects and Voxel remesh feature together to merge the topology of multiple overlapping objects

2. New brush modifiers

Rotate along drag mode

Automatically rotates the cursor towards the moving direction.

Steady stroke

Helps you create smoother strokes by ignoring smaller controller movements that fall into the threshold.

Create stairs mode for Trim brush specifically

3. Adjustments and improvements

Faster rendering of complex meshes

Position, location and scale of imported 3D files and loaded project files. (Will be improved further.)

Sculpt brush behavior adjustments.

More subtle VR cursor visualization on the surface.

Mirrored cursors are behaving more consistently to avoid asymmetric results.

The “Edit Connected Only” modifier used to change throughout the manipulation process as the cursor got closer to other surface areas.

The “Edit Connected Only” modifier highlights the targeted triangles in real-time.

The system hides the VR cursor temporarily upon starting manipulation.

The cloned object’s duplicate will have the same transform values as the original object.

The wireframe only appears on the selected object.

The Trim Brush Cursor is updated with a Trim Plane visualization which updates in real time.

The Object Context menu is now refreshed when a new object is selected.

Adjusted UI palette rotation on Valve Index controllers.

4. Bug fixes

Alpha mask (pattern) visualization on the surface was inconsistent and did not show up all the time.

Alpha mask (pattern) scaling on various brush shapes (sphere, cube, capsule) did not work properly.

Cube and Capsule brushes appeared as Spheres on the surface visually.

Image import occasionally transformed the already existing objects in the scene.

The “Pinch to line” mode of the Pinch brush used to switch back to the “Pinch to point” mode after changing other brush settings

Imported images with alpha channels were glitching

Undo/Redo did not function when the secondary controller grip button was pressed.

It was possible to change the active brush by accident while editing.

Users could accidentally manipulate objects when pressing buttons on modal windows.

We hope you’ll enjoy the new features, and we dare you to create the creepiest pumpkins, scariest ghosts and spookiest creatures this October! Also as always, please let us know if you have any feedback or suggestions, or if you encounter any issues while using the app.

Best,

Leopoly Team

P.s.1: There is also a new sculpting environment you can choose to get into the Halloween mood!

P.s.2 A little Halloween challenge is coming soon!:)