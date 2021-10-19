Fallout 76 Update Notes – October 19, 2021

Halloween is descending on Appalachia with our latest update for Fallout 76, which arrives today. Scare up some fun over the next two weeks by hunting down Spooky Scorched, trick-or-treating at others’ C.A.M.P.s, and by giving out candy from your own home. Read on to catch all the details.

Spooky Scorched: Some of the Scorched are celebrating the Halloween season by dressing in costume and dropping special loot!

Some of the Scorched are celebrating the Halloween season by dressing in costume and dropping special loot! Pass Out Candy from your Haunted House : Claim a free Spooky Candy Bowl from the Atomic Shop, place it in your C.A.M.P., and fill it with Mystery Candy for trick-or-treaters to complete Challenges and earn rewards.

: Claim a free Spooky Candy Bowl from the Atomic Shop, place it in your C.A.M.P., and fill it with Mystery Candy for trick-or-treaters to complete Challenges and earn rewards. Trick-or-Treat Around Appalachia: Step into your favorite costume and collect Mystery Candy from other players’ C.A.M.P.s to receive additional Challenge rewards.

Spooky Scorched Are on the Prowl

Halloween is almost here, and some of the Scorched are getting into the spirit of the season by dressing in their most festive costumes as they creep around Appalachia! From now until November 2, whenever you spot “Spooky Scorched” during your adventures, or hear their spine-chilling holiday sounds, it’s time to go on the hunt.

Spooky Scorched will spawn as 1, 2, or 3-star legendaries, which means you’ll receive a legendary item every time you take one down.

You’ll also receive a Spooky Treat Bag , which you can open to get some goodies like consumables, ammo, and a chance at some Halloween themed Plans.

, which you can open to get some goodies like consumables, ammo, and a chance at some Halloween themed Plans. Finally, you’ll receive a piece of Mystery Candy that you can eat to receive one of five random buffs, which may include stat boosts, or even Nukashine-like effects. TIP: While it can be tempting to devour all your Mystery Candy right away, you may want to hold on to a few pieces so that you can take part in our Trick-or-Treating event this year (more on that below).

While it can be tempting to devour all your right away, you may want to hold on to a few pieces so that you can take part in our Trick-or-Treating event this year (more on that below). Please also note that, like the Holiday Scorched, Spooky Scorched will not spawn inside of interiors.

Trick or Treat!

The Scorched won’t be the only ones haunting the Wasteland this Halloween! From now until November 2, you can dress up in costume to go trick-or-treating around Appalachia with your friends, and even give out candy to trick-or-treaters who visit your home. Along the way, you’ll be able to complete new trick-or-treating Challenges to earn rewards.

Pass Out Candy to Trick-or-Treaters

Visit the Atomic Shop to claim a free Spooky Candy Bowl before November 2, build it in your C.A.M.P., and fill it with Mystery Candy for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.

Get your hands on Mystery Candy by looting Spooky Scorched, or buying some with Caps from train station vendors around Appalachia.

TIP : Place your Spooky Candy Bowl in an obvious spot in your C.A.M.P. where trick-or-treaters can easily find it.

: Place your Spooky Candy Bowl in an obvious spot in your C.A.M.P. where trick-or-treaters can easily find it. Please also note that Spooky Candy Bowls cannot be placed inside Shelters.

Your C.A.M.P. will display a pumpkin icon on the Map once you’ve added Mystery Candy to your Spooky Candy Bowl, which will let other Dwellers know they are welcome to stop by for a treat.

If your candy bowl is empty, the pumpkin icon will stop appearing for your C.A.M.P. until you refill it.

Each trick-or-treater can only take one piece of candy per hour from your candy bowl, so there’s no need to worry about anyone swiping more than their fair share.

Over the next two weeks, you will receive Daily and Weekly Challenges to give out candy, which you can complete to earn rewards!

Daily Challenges will grant you one of several possible rewards, like a consumable item, Perk Card Pack, Lunchbox, Repair Kit, or some S.C.O.R.E.

will grant you one of several possible rewards, like a consumable item, Perk Card Pack, Lunchbox, Repair Kit, or some S.C.O.R.E. Weekly Challenges to give candy to trick-or-treaters can award S.C.O.R.E., rare crafting materials, or even Halloween costumes. Complete both Weekly Challenges and you’ll also receive a new Popcorn Machine for your C.A.M.P.!

Go On the Hunt for Candy!

Dust off your favorite costume, grab a few friends, and leave space in your pack for plenty of candy, because it’s time to trick or treat your way around the Wasteland!

Open the Map to spot C.A.M.P.s that have a pumpkin icon, which indicates that the owner currently has a Spooky Candy Bowl stocked up with Mystery Candy.

Each day until November 2, you will receive a new Daily Challenge to trick or treat at other Dwellers’ C.A.M.P.s.

Like the Daily Challenges to give out candy, completing each trick-or-treating Daily will net you one of several rewards, including consumables, a Perk Card Pack, Lunchbox, Repair Kit, or some S.C.O.R.E.

Make sure you’re wearing a costume when you take Mystery Candy from someone else’s Spooky Candy Bowl to ensure you’ll receive Challenge credit.

There are many different costume options available in-game, such as those you can find during your adventures, a variety of Unstoppables-themed rank-up rewards from the Season 6 Scoreboard, as well as costumes you can purchase in the Atomic Shop.

Bug Fixes & Additional Improvements

Art

Apparel: Fixed an issue that could partially obstruct the screen in first-person view while wearing the American Patriot Suit.

Fixed an issue that could partially obstruct the screen in first-person view while wearing the American Patriot Suit. Apparel : Equipping the King Grognak Outfit while wearing the Grognak Sidekick Underarmor no longer turns the player’s hands invisible.

: Equipping the King Grognak Outfit while wearing the Grognak Sidekick Underarmor no longer turns the player’s hands invisible. Headwear : The Mothman Gas Mask no longer clips into female characters’ faces.

: The Mothman Gas Mask no longer clips into female characters’ faces. Junk : Fuel Tanks now correctly display preview images when viewed or inspected in the inventory.

: Fuel Tanks now correctly display preview images when viewed or inspected in the inventory. Power Armor : Reduced the amount of screen space taken up by the Park Ranger Power Armor’s forearms when wielding heavy weapons in first-person view, so that it is consistent with other Power Armors.

: Reduced the amount of screen space taken up by the Park Ranger Power Armor’s forearms when wielding heavy weapons in first-person view, so that it is consistent with other Power Armors. Power Armor : Park Ranger Power Armor pieces now have proper interior textures when inspected in the inventory.

: Park Ranger Power Armor pieces now have proper interior textures when inspected in the inventory. Weapons : The Grelok Sorcerer Staff and Stanley Skins now correctly appear when applied to Grognak’s Axe.

: The Grelok Sorcerer Staff and Stanley Skins now correctly appear when applied to Grognak’s Axe. Weapons : Improved the idle animation for the Grognak’s Other Axe Skin while in first-person view.

: Improved the idle animation for the Grognak’s Other Axe Skin while in first-person view. Weapons : Shortened the rebar on the Death’s Breath Flamer Skin to reduce the amount of screen space it takes up when playing in first-person view.

: Shortened the rebar on the Death’s Breath Flamer Skin to reduce the amount of screen space it takes up when playing in first-person view. Weapons: The correct reload animation now plays when reloading a Gatling Gun that has an Extra Large Magazine Mod while wearing Power Armor.

C.A.M.P.s & Workshops

Collectron Station : Moving a Collectron Station in C.A.M.P. before looting items it contained no longer prevents those items from appearing in the Station’s transfer menu.

: Moving a Collectron Station in C.A.M.P. before looting items it contained no longer prevents those items from appearing in the Station’s transfer menu. Displays : Corrected the placement of Grognak’s Other Axe when displayed in High-Powered and Magnetic Weapon Racks.

: Corrected the placement of Grognak’s Other Axe when displayed in High-Powered and Magnetic Weapon Racks. Mobile Home Trailer: Players can no longer build multiple Mobile Home Doors in the same Mobile Home Trailer’s doorway.

Players can no longer build multiple Mobile Home Doors in the same Mobile Home Trailer’s doorway. Stairs : Snapping two Haunted House Stairs to each other no longer prevents players from walking up both sets of stairs.

: Snapping two Haunted House Stairs to each other no longer prevents players from walking up both sets of stairs. Survival Tent: The Scrap Box in the Abandoned Shack Survival Tent now correctly faces the player.

Daily Ops

Double Mutations: 2x currency rewards no longer appear halved in the Operation Report after completing a Double Mutation Daily Op.

Events & Quests

Missing Persons : The “Find clues to where the Raiders are” objective now correctly progresses after opening the doors leading to the top floor of AMS Headquarters.

: The “Find clues to where the Raiders are” objective now correctly progresses after opening the doors leading to the top floor of AMS Headquarters. Missing Persons: Marcia no longer occasionally disappears during combat.

Items

Backpacks : The Hazmat Meat Cooler Backpack now appears centered on the player’s back.

: The Hazmat Meat Cooler Backpack now appears centered on the player’s back. Crafting : Fixed an issue on PC that could cause players to craft lower-level items than intended.

: Fixed an issue on PC that could cause players to craft lower-level items than intended. Explosive Bait : Fixed an issue that caused players to take damage from Explosive Bait when they were not currently engaged in PVP combat with the player who threw it.

: Fixed an issue that caused players to take damage from Explosive Bait when they were not currently engaged in PVP combat with the player who threw it. Headwear : Fixed an issue that prevented Communist Commander Hats from appearing in players’ inventories.

: Fixed an issue that prevented Communist Commander Hats from appearing in players’ inventories. Legendary Armor : Auto-Stim Legendary Armor no longer automatically uses Stimpaks if a highly-radiated player’s available health is full.

: Auto-Stim Legendary Armor no longer automatically uses Stimpaks if a highly-radiated player’s available health is full. Legendary Crafting : Progress will now be saved after crafting a legendary item at a Workbench.

: Progress will now be saved after crafting a legendary item at a Workbench. Ranged Weapons : Laser Rifles with an attached Sniper Barrel Mod now fire correctly in third-person view while wearing Power Armor.

: Laser Rifles with an attached Sniper Barrel Mod now fire correctly in third-person view while wearing Power Armor. Unarmed Melee Weapons : Crafting a legendary “Face Breaker” Power Fist now correctly requires 2 Legendary Modules. The ability to craft this item has been re-enabled at Weapons Workbenches.

: Crafting a legendary “Face Breaker” Power Fist now correctly requires 2 Legendary Modules. The ability to craft this item has been re-enabled at Weapons Workbenches. Underarmor: Players can now apply Casual Mods to all Season 6 Sidekick Underarmors.

Localization

Events : The Monster Mash event’s map description, quest description, and quest tracker are now correctly translated in non-English game clients.

: The Monster Mash event’s map description, quest description, and quest tracker are now correctly translated in non-English game clients. Quests: Meg’s voice lines during the “Siding with Crater” quest are now correctly translated in the Japanese game client.

Performance & Stability

Client Stability : Addressed an issue that could cause the PlayStation client to crash after placing a Junkyard Fountain in C.A.M.P.

: Addressed an issue that could cause the PlayStation client to crash after placing a Junkyard Fountain in C.A.M.P. Client Stability : Fixed a crash that could occur when repeatedly switching tabs in the Pip-Boy.

: Fixed a crash that could occur when repeatedly switching tabs in the Pip-Boy. Performance: Fixed an issue in which the crafting menu could take a long time to open under certain conditions.

Sound

Main Menu: Updated the Main Menu music for PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game so that it is consistent with other platforms.

User Interface

Atomic Shop : Corrected an issue that prevented some emotes from playing their icon animations when selected in the Atomic Shop.

: Corrected an issue that prevented some emotes from playing their icon animations when selected in the Atomic Shop. Atomic Shop : Inspecting certain Emotes and Player Icons in the Atomic Shop no longer causes item descriptions to disappear the Shop’s menus.

: Inspecting certain Emotes and Player Icons in the Atomic Shop no longer causes item descriptions to disappear the Shop’s menus. Pip-Boy: Opening a Holotape in the Pip-Boy and then switching to or from Quick-Boy view no longer causes the Pip-Boy UI to overlap the Holotape’s content.

World