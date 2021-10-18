Beta Balance: Too many Fake ID? Not enough Drug Dealers? Give us your feedback!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

##### Fellow Officers,



The Open Beta for The Operation Anti-Drug Update has started last week and we have already received so much feedback. We can't thank you enough for that as it is extremely important to push out the full release as perfectly as possible.

However, we also heard that some of you are currently not happy at all with the balancing of the events occurring in the Open Beta. As we increased the chances of 'Fake ID & Stolen ID', for example, it appears like they now happen way too often.

Should we reduce them?

In addition, many players think that they can not really spot Drug Dealers at all and are basically searching for them forever without spotting a single one. Small disclaimer: Look out for them in parks or alleys. Wait a bit and keep your distance from suspicious people. During Nightshift, also turn off your flashlight because that might scare them off (or not initiate a deal).

Do you still think there are not enough Drug Dealers in Brighton? Should we increase the chance of them spawning?

However, the chance of Graffiti Sprayers appearing seems to be quite good.

Do you agree with that?

What else do you think happens too often? What should happen more often, what is just about right?

We need your feedback and want to balance the game even further to ensure all of you have an amazing shift ahead!

By the way: We're working on a solution to provide you with a save game that unlocks everything on the Beta Branch. Of course, this is only an optional way to unlock the new features. You can still unlock them by playing as usual.

Thank you so much, ##### The Police Simulator: Patrol Officers Team :)

