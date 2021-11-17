A Striking Update! - New Combat and Animations. Out Now!

Hello everyone! I hope this message finds you all in good health.

IT. IS. TIME.

We've been cooking up this update for a while now, working on refining Dusty's combat and interactions with the world. He's also received a brand new set of animations, making him look buttery smooth. Let's dive into the details.

This update can be played right now in the prologue, right below.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1502260/Figment_2_Creed_Valley__Prologue/

New Combat System

No more whiffs (or less at least), and quicker strikes.

Dusty now "homes" onto targets to ensure you hit your target.

An invisible cone eminating from Dusty is in place, making your attacks hit even if you're not directly facing an enemy.

Combo spin swing now happens after 4 swings.

Overhead strike! Attack right after a dodge roll to do an overhead strike.

The overhead strike can cancel a dodge roll.

Shiny & Smooth Animations

Here's a list of the new animations included in this update.

Picking up objects.

Kicking interaction.

Overhead swing.

Walking and Running animations. With and without holding the sword.

Knockback when Dusty is damaged.

Extra Time

Oh! I have another gift for those of you who have enjoyed the Jester's Challenge. We've added an extra minute, meaning you should have plenty of time reaching him at the end of the level. And at this imgur link below, you will find a helpful technique to shave off some time. Some of you may already know this but it doesn't hurt to share!

So, that's all for now!

All this goodness is available in the Figment 2 Prologue!

Come chat and hang out in the Bedtime Discord. We'd love to have you alongside us! Click on the image below to check it out :)

See you around, don't hesitate to shoot us questions if you have any in the Steam forums or on the Discord.