The Remainder Act 2 Now Available!

Greetings weary traveler, I hope this message finds you in high spirit and good health.

We're thrilled, and a bit terrified, to share with you Act 2 of The Remainder.

There'll be new mysterious characters to be baffled by, dozens of story routes to get lost in, deeper secrets to unravel, and 88k words to immerse yourself with.

Act 1 and 2 are now one continuous story, it's recommended that you start from the beginning to experience the story as intended, and to avoid bugs with saving and gameplay.

Thank you so much for your support and for being part of our journey.

May the Currents take you where you're meant to be.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1616270/The_Remainder__Act_2/