 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Remainder - Act 2 update for 18 October 2021

The Remainder Act 2 Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7553108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings weary traveler, I hope this message finds you in high spirit and good health.

We're thrilled, and a bit terrified, to share with you Act 2 of The Remainder.

There'll be new mysterious characters to be baffled by, dozens of story routes to get lost in, deeper secrets to unravel, and 88k words to immerse yourself with.

Act 1 and 2 are now one continuous story, it's recommended that you start from the beginning to experience the story as intended, and to avoid bugs with saving and gameplay.

Thank you so much for your support and for being part of our journey.

May the Currents take you where you're meant to be.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1616270/The_Remainder__Act_2/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.