Star Dynasties MAJOR Update - Intrigue

We're very excited to release our first major post-launch update! This one focuses mainly on reworking the intrigue mechanics, such as secret discoveries, spy networks, and blackmail. It also fixes some issues with the Honor system, and adds beta German localization. More details below.

There may or may not also be an important update surrounding your canine companions.

Intrigue

In the last update, we spoke about some of the changes that this patch has in the area of intrigue. To recap;

We’ve reworked secret discovery so that it is more intuitive

We’ve associated secrets with a location, so that you can investigate suspicious events directly

Spy Network now reveals more of the petty secrets of the characters in a location

Spy Network can now be carried out on your home system and provides a defensive bonus against enemy spy networks

Spy Network now gradually reveals the residents of the target location

I also want to describe two more changes that this patch will bring to Intrigue in Star Dynasties: the new “extort” mechanic, and spy events.

Extort

When you discover a secret related to a character, you can currently exploit it in one of two ways. First, if it is to your advantage to embarrass that character, you can simply reveal it, damaging their reputation. If the secret was about some kind of crime against you, or a character in your domain, that can also give you the opportunity to avenge yourself for the crime, justifying aggressive action against the character.

If that character is a ruler, you can also blackmail them. This comes up as a demand when you make a request of that character. For example, you can request allegiance from a foreign vassal baron, threatening to reveal their secret if they do not accept. However, because you can only make requests to rulers, this mechanism to exploit secrets can be somewhat limited.

Extort is a similar mechanism that applies to characters that aren’t rulers. Extort works similarly to blackmail, but there are a whole host of things that you can try to cajole out of characters. Some demands, such as money, will always be available, but some demands will depend on the character whose secret you have discovered. The Head of Military, for example, might be convinced to let you get your hands on the defense plans of the system, while the Head of Security could turn a blind eye to some of your intrigue on the system.

Because you never quite know whose secret you’ll discover, you’ll have to think on your feet about the best way to exploit it when your Spy Network hits paydirt.

Spy Events

Having a Spy Network on a system will also present you with decisions from time to time as your spies discover opportunities that can be exploited for your advantage. The events might complement your current plans on that system, or they may provide some kind of unexpected advantage with a ruler that is a tough nut to crack.

Honor

One of the mechanics of Star Dynasties that we are most proud of is the honor system. It’s a novel and realistic approach to modelling pro-social or anti-social behaviour that can create satisfying moments of emergent narrative. However, as with any game mechanic explored for the first time, there are some teething issues with it and it has also thrown up its fair share of frustrating moments and contradictions.

This patch makes some significant changes to this area to address those frustrations.

First off, we have removed the dreaded no-win scenario in combat. For those who have not experienced it yet, this is the situation where you were asked to join a combat, and both accepting OR refusing is dishonorable. Usually this happens because two opposing obligations are being tested. For example, you are asked by your feudal master to answer a call to arms in a battle against a ruler who is your kin (e.g. your brother). Now refusing to accept a call to arms is dishonorable. And attacking your kin is also dishonorable. However it is reasonable that when you are forced to choose between these two events, the court of public opinion would be somewhat more lenient in judging you as dishonorable. And the game now understands this and ensures that at least one of the options is a neutral choice.

Secondly, when you commit a bad act (a crime), someone other than you sometimes benefits. For example, if you decide to depose a ruler unfairly and replace them, the new ruler has benefitted from your crime. It has always felt unrealistic that that new ruler would 1) be equally horrified by your act as any other onlooker, and 2) get involved in punishing you for the act. With this patch, the beneficiaries of a crime will do neither.

Thirdly, the interface around requests for justice (charges) has been improved. When you are charged, the update now gives you more relevant information and allows you to immediately deal with the charge using the standard punishments if you wish. The Justice Panel also now provides a shortcut so that you can quickly resolve a charge using one of the standard punishments.

We’ve also added two standard punishments that make it easier to punish characters that have accumulated a lot of crime. The large fine is twice as punishing as a normal fine. And for members on your home system, you can now humiliate them (by condemning them to serf labour). To compensate, nerve whipping a character is now a harsher crime.

Lastly, rulers and nobles now resolve charges more consistently, reducing the unnecessary requests for justice because some other ruler has ignored their obligation to deliver justice.

More

The game now has a German beta localization. There are still some parts of the game that are not yet translated, where the text doesn’t quite fit correctly in the UI, or is very awkward. Please help us improve the translation by pointing out any issues you come across! You can switch to the German version from the top right of the main menu.

Last, but not least, you can now pet the dog.

There are many other changes and fixes, so check out the full patch notes below. This is our first major update post-launch, and we're also working on some other content that we will reveal later down the line.

Patch Notes

Intrigue

Secret discovery, both passively and via Spy Network, has been reworked

Secrets now have an associated location, such that they can be passively discovered by the house of that location, or by a Spy Network on that location

Spy Network now reveals more of the petty secrets of the members of the ruling house of the target location

Spy Network can now be carried out on your home system and provides a defensive bonus against enemy spy networks

Spy Network now generates opportunities for disruption and sabotage on the target location

Spy Network now gradually reveals the residents of the target location, starting from the most important members of the ruling house

You can now extort non-ruler characters when you know one of their secrets (you can already blackmail rulers)

Added a suggestion listing the characters you can extort or blackmail

The list of secrets now highlights those that cannot be revealed by you

Secrets now have an icon which when hovered shows the expected honor consequences of revealing the secret

The action to reveal a secret now shows the honor consequence to you from doing so

Honor

When asked to join a side in combat, it is no longer possible for all choices to be dishonorable

Beneficiaries of a crime no longer get negative opinion towards the actor, and cannot be charged to avenge it

The charged update now tells you whether ignoring the charge has a moral penalty

The charged update now explains by what right the character charged you, and (where appropriate) why they in turn had an obligation to do so

When you are charged, you now get the opportunity to deal with the charge immediately

The justice panel now provides a mechanism by which you can see the direct options you have to deal with a charge or grievance

The justice panel now seperates the charges you are obliged to deal with from the ones you are not

You can now offer to avenge a crime directly from the justice panel

Added action to fine a ruler for a larger amount

Added action to humiliate a noble on your system (1-sword crime/punishment). Nerve whipping is now a larger crime/punishment.

Rulers and nobles now resolve charges more consistently

It is now a smaller crime to fire someone from the council

General

Beta German Localization! (you can change language in the top right of the main menu)

You can now pet the dog

Tweaked game generation so it is less likely for your initial vassal barons to immediately betray you

You can now seduce characters that are part of your house

The "House" prefix for a house name is now mandatory

The star system summary now also shows unrest on system

Reduced cost of Spread Dissent to 30

Reduced per turn cost of Quell Unrest to 1

Many minor tweaks to UI, tooltips, in-game text, story events

Fixes

Fixed two rare causes of the end of turn soft-lock

Fixed soft-lock when switching to the Vassals tab while appointing a ruler to a rebuilt colony

Fixed bug where per turn cost of Quell Unrest was not being deducted from house finances

You can no longer seduce characters in a faction with whom you are at war

Fixed bug where the player was not being told when a romantic partner broke up with them

It is no longer possible for a colony to have less than zero unrest

Fixed issue where a character would push a claim to rule an unknown system or faction

The "Cover Up" suggestion is no longer shown for secrets that are already being covered up, or which cannot be covered up

Fixed issue where some secrets where not prompting the "Cover Up" suggestion

Fixed issue where not all unmarried house members were showing up in the suggestion to marry off your house members

Fixed bug where sometimes you would bring along your dead spouse to a feast

Fixed issue where reputation and happiness bars in bottom toolbar where sometimes not drawn correctly

Fixed issue where the game would still say a mod is enabled after it was manually removed from the Mods directory

Modding - Intrigue

Added "Secrets Associated With" source

Added "Can Be Revealed By" filter

Added "Do Secret Cannot Reveal" effect

Added Secret List Matcher

Added Passed Secret Matcher

Enabled secret properties in Branching outcome weight calculation

Modding - General

It is now possible to hide decision choices in Creator, if their prerequisites are not met

Added option to randomize results from a list matcher

Added "Home System Of" filter

Added "Is Resident Of" filter

Added "Modify Skill Level Worst" effect

Added "Modify Skill Level Best" effect

Added "crIcon" text function that prints the money icon

Added Passed Assignment Matcher

Added "Effectiveness In Assignments Targetting This Character" flag effect

Added "Sub Story Event List" effect

Added "Matcher - Assignment Count" calculation

Added Assignment List Matcher

Added "Active Assignments" house property

The "Do Divorce" effect now handles the scenario where the character has no spouse gracefully

Added "domainOf" text function

