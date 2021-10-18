WASD Full Release And MacOS Support!

The full release is finally here! After 3 months of additions and improvements, we think the game is in the perfect spot for a wider audience. Thanks a bunch to all of the Early Access players for the feedback and suggestions along the way! With that being said, let's get into the patch.

Additions:

second WASD music album (40+ total minutes of OST now!)

in-game guide (located in the options menu in Idle Mode)

pet naming and info (can rename pets and see their weight and nature)

golden enemy particle effect

AZERTY keyboard compatibility (toggle in options)

setting to turn off clouds (toggle in options)

progress visualizations (background objects added every 50 waves up to wave 500)

rare time-warp enemy (that if defeated skips 10 waves)

Fixes and QoL:

clicking outside of the escape menu closes it

settings button opens up the escape menu

escape menu moved to a more convenient location

opening a menu will close other left open menus

added UI elements explaining how to unlock unlockable features

various wardrobe page changes improving clarity

various achievement page changes improving clarity

various login page changes improving clarity

made all options and settings pages open the same way

made all X's feel responsive

changed all scroll bars to match the UI more

pets kick back slightly when firing

outfit and weapon layering adjusted

quotes will not fade when their corresponding enemy fades

Balance:

Only balance changes this time around are some small reworks to the way HP scaling works. In general these changes should punish players more for only using 1 weapon (or 1 elemental interaction if you're using a pet), and also make getting through the late-late game (wave 5000+) a lot easier. If you're having trouble mowing through bosses after this patch, I'd suggest bringing a backup weapon.

The changes will also make the early game slightly faster, which could come in extra handy if you want to try out one of the official speedrun categories, where you try to beat wave 250 as fast as possible (https://www.speedrun.com/fastest_hands_in_the_wasd).

General:

Health Scaling Formula After Wave 5000:

Reduced from: (Wave/250)^8 + Wave^4 >> (Wave - 2500)^3.5

The health scaling was designed around the way crit previously worked, but since changing the formulas the late game health needed a nerf as well.

Bosses:

Old: wave 1-249 = x2.5 HP, wave 250+ = x5 HP

New: every 250 waves increases HP scaling by a flat x2.0 (capped at x10), starting at x2.0

Examples:

Wave 100 Boss : Old: x2.5 HP | New: x2 HP

Wave 500 Boss : Old: x5.0 HP | New: x4 HP

Wave 1000 Boss : Old: x5.0 HP | New: x10 HP

Wave 5000 Boss : Old: x5.0 HP | New: x10 HP

Closing: