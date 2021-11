Share · View all patches · Build 7552485 · Last edited 30 November 2021 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The game is reaching a new level!

Global City conquers new areas. Now our city is available for building on Steam!

The following is waiting for you in the game:

Huge facilities under construction: Cargo Airport, the epochal City Eye, the high-speed Cargo Railway and many other things!

Discounts and exclusive offers!

Unlimited possibilities for development!

For more information about the advantages of Global City, follow the link.

We wish you an exciting experience and fascinating game!