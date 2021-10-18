Exit from alchemy table fix

Some players have reported that they cannot exit the alchemy table by pressing the Esc key. I have made some adjustments to reset the Esc key to the default settings every time the game starts to see if that solves the problem.

I have multiple PCs with different configurations for testing and have never had this problem, so I have no way of knowing if it has been fixed or not. So I would be very grateful if you could put in the comments if now you can already leave the alchemy table correctly.

Thanks all of you for your patience!

Rubén