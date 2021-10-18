 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Alchemy Garden update for 18 October 2021

Exit from alchemy table fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7552171 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some players have reported that they cannot exit the alchemy table by pressing the Esc key. I have made some adjustments to reset the Esc key to the default settings every time the game starts to see if that solves the problem.

I have multiple PCs with different configurations for testing and have never had this problem, so I have no way of knowing if it has been fixed or not. So I would be very grateful if you could put in the comments if now you can already leave the alchemy table correctly.

Thanks all of you for your patience!

Rubén

Changed files in this update

Alchemy Garden Content Depot 935401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.