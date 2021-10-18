Exit from alchemy table fix

Some players have reported that they cannot exit the alchemy table by pressing the Esc key. I have made some adjustments to reset the Esc key to the default settings every time the game starts to see if that solves the problem.
I have multiple PCs with different configurations for testing and have never had this problem, so I have no way of knowing if it has been fixed or not. So I would be very grateful if you could put in the comments if now you can already leave the alchemy table correctly.
Thanks all of you for your patience!
Rubén
Changed files in this update