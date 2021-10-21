What originally started as a free sort of fan project in RPG Maker VXA (now in MV) turned into a fully fledged product with an original cast of characters and its own story and plot twists. It was a lot of work but we somehow made it to the end!

We are happy with the result overall. We managed to pack around eight hours of gameplay with eight distinct endings! Yes, we love that number!

There's no much else to say. I invite you to take a break and step foot in Miraculo Island. Hopefully, you will get to experience and remember it as a fantastic yet tiny world that exists somewhere close to your heart just like we do.

Enjoy ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ/!