2021.9.23 Version Update v0.8.6 Sample of Perfume

### Foreword:

Pi Sicen buys a few bottles of perfume samples every time she goes shopping. She doesn't do any in-depth research on brands and styles. She is basically based on temporary interest, and often mixes the two perfumes. She generally pays attention to the three types, namely Lior Elixir, Shannon No.99, and Hestia La Mer. Although La Mer is a men's perfume, she is not so particular about it, she just likes the fragrance. At the same time, she has an instinct for the three most favorite perfumes, giving them three representative colors, red corresponding to the elixir, yellow corresponding to No.99, and blue corresponding to La Mer. When mixed, she gave full play to her imagination, named the two combinations separately, and imagined them as a mixture of corresponding colors. Red elixir + yellow 99, get orange flame, yellow 99 + blue La Mer, get green vine, blue sea + red elixir, get purple nebula. But when mixed with too much or too many kinds, even Pi Sicen can't stand the strong smell too much.

Add:

Brand new Buff system, "perfume system".

Activating the weapon "Perfume Sample" skill will consume the weapon and get a powerful buff of the corresponding color for 2 minutes. Using the same color again during the duration will extend the duration. Use another color, you will get a mixed effect, the duration will be shortened. During the duration of the mixing effect, contact with any kind of perfume will lose its buff and enter a black debuff state. In the black state, contact with any perfume will prolong this state.

The following is the status effect

Red : The weapon damage caused is increased by 20%.

Yellow : Weapon damage received is reduced by 20%.

Blue : Movement speed increased by 20%, and movement speed increased by 40% when locked.

Orange : Continuously obtain the life recovery effect of sitting.

Green : The energy recovery rate is doubled.

Purple : The uncontrolled time after being attacked is halved.

Samples will appear in Pi Sicen's position in every level, and a new sample will be unlocked every time you pass a level.

The ESC menu in the game has added the control instructions of the keyboard, mouse and gamepad, as well as some setting options of volume and control.



The selection and hovering of the options are respectively set to red and blue, which is more eye-catching.

An additional English translation has been added to the Chinese text of the options of the main menu to use it as a fallback when the steam UI language fails to be obtained and to correctly guide to the language setting.

Added the toggle of swapping the left and right mouse buttons for battle control.

Notice:

Players who have already run the game, please find and delete the configuration file config.ini in the following location before the new version of the game runs to re-initialize the new settings.

C:\Users\<User Name>\AppData\LocalLow\DBH\Eruption

Fixes