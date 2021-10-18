Wiesel armored vehicles: MK20/TOW/2 ADWC

In the upcoming “Ground Breaking” update we will present three vehicles from the long anticipated Wiesel series. What they lack in size, they make up for in guns!

In the new major update "Ground Breaking" we will present three versions of armored vehicles based on the Wiesel chassis. All three are destined to be popular: they are small, fast and dangerous. Any hit taken is almost certain death, every battle introduces a bucket of adrenaline into your veins! Get ready for the invasion of the mean German "cockroaches"!

The basic version of the vehicle with a 20mm Rheinmetall 202/20 cannon. The gun is mounted on a remote mount, it has a very good traverse speed and excellent targeting angles. With the belts available immediately after researching, the gun can be effectively used against lightly armored targets, helicopters, and low-flying aircraft. The research of the DM63 modification will add a choice of the armor-piercing sub-calibre projectiles, able to penetrate many tanks in the side. The crew of the vehicle is only two, the fire control system includes a laser rangefinder and thermal imagers for both crew members.