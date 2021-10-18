Update V1.013

Hi All.

This update adds a new feature from the Feature Changelog, as well as a fix to the game mechanics for weapons with built-in abilities.

New Feature: Compare Tooltip.

With this change you will now be able to select an item on a character's Inventory page and compare its stats to other usable items of the same type.

In the picture above you can see that the Power Sword is selected on the paper doll by left clicking the item and it is outlined in green (1). All items of the same type that are usable by the character are outlined in the Party Backpack in white (2). To compare one of the items in the backpack with the one the character is currently using, hover over the item in the backpack and the Compare Tooltip will be displayed as shown in the picture below.

The values shown indicate the improvements to a character when the item is equipped (3) as well as the difference when compared to the other item (4). The Special Features section (5) displays any built-in ability that the item possesses.

You can also use the feature in reverse by left clicking an item in the Party Backpack as shown.

In this case you can compare the item with a similar one that is already equipped or you can compare two items that are in the backpack with each other.

Please note that the Compare Tooltip is currently only available on the unit's Inventory page. We have added a task to the Feature Changelog to roll out the change to other dialogs. We also intend to improve the Special Features section (5) of the tooltip to display built-in attribute improvements (e.g. +10 Scouting) as well as built-in abilities (e.g. Shock).

We have also improved the standard tooltip when hovering over a weapon to indicate the actual damage it will do when equipped based on the character's choice of Weapon Specialization.

Fixed: Damage displayed when using a weapon with a built-in ability, for example the Power Sword, was +1 greater than the actual damage caused.

Please let us know if you have any problems with the update and we hope you enjoy the new features. Next up is the Weapons Loadout feature which we are designing at the moment.

All the best.

Ian & Jann