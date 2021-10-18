Workshop Update is AVAILABLE NOW

YouTube

The Steam Workshop support is here

And with it, almost 60 different mods already available in the workshop for you to play and tinker with!

There are mods for every area of the game. Gun mods, enemy mods, character mods, building mods, quality of life mods, I don't even know what to call these... mods and more!

To celebrate the workshop release, Volcanoids is 25% OFF this week!

We also created a Workshop forum and a bunch of modding-related channels in our Discord so feel free to discuss all things modding there.

Shout out to Melodic Albuild, Lord Gregory, Labyrinth, and everyone else who already jumped in and started creating their own mods and guides for the community!

Last thing I want to mention in this section is that the mods you'll see below are what we call "official mods" which means that they are from us, the devs. All are posted under the Captain's account. The reason why we made them is to show you what can be done with the workshop support and create some foundation.

Now, they are fully at your service. The support is here, as well as the guides and documentation (+ more on the way). So feel free to use these mods, adjust and republish them, or create your own from scratch!

What's new?

when it comes to mods

Gun Mods

The revolver, shotgun, SMG, and sniper all got their modded counterparts with different attributes. Get this mod

Enemy Mods

Add a creepy giant drill head that's inspired by the Pyramid Head from Silent Hill. I highly recommend not running into him during the ash storm. Get this mod

Mix up the battlefield even more with new COG soldiers. Get this mod

Character Mods

Finally, everyone in the crew will be able to have a different character. Just add the wardrobe device to your drillship and pick one of the characters. Get this mod

Building Mods

Add the new heat extractor structures around the map. Get this mod

Finally be able to enter houses in the villages. Get this mod

Armor Mods

Equip new types of armor that look like you put them together from COG scraps. And on top of looking badass, they will also give your entire crew different buffs such as faster production. Get this mod

Module Mods

Turn your drillship into a certified battleship with these new turrets. Get this mod

Fill the bland empty spaces on your drillship with these shiny cosmetic modules. Get this mod

Quality of Life Mods

Increase your character's backpack inventory with the Large Backpack mod. Get this mod

Sprint for as long as you need with the Infinite Stamina mod. Get this mod

Regenerate your health without med packs with the Slow Passive HP Recovery mod. Get this mod

And a lot more...

Check out all the mods

How to add mods to your game

It's really simple. Just follow this guide once and I bet you will remember the steps from then on.

1. Start Volcanoids and click on the "Mods" button in main menu and then the "Open Workshop" button.

2. Steam overlay will open on the workshop page. Here you can browse all the available mods. If the author is the Captain, then it's from us.

3. Once you find the mod you want to try, just click on the green "subscribe" button.

4. Then use the SHIFT + TAB combination to hide the Steam overlay and the mod will appear in the mod table. Now just click the checkbox and then the "Apply Configuration" button.

5. The game will restart and you're good to go. To double-check if the mods applied when you start a new game this table with mods should appear telling you which mods are you playing with.

How to make mods

For anyone who would like to start making mods, we put together this separate guide that goes into detail on how to set everything up: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2625530587

FAQ

Can we play multiplayer with the mods?

Yes! The way it works is that the person who creates the server has to choose the mods (as shown above) and then anyone who joins him/her will automatically download those mods without having to do anything.

Is there any way I can remove mods from my save file?

Yep, check out the guide below. When you hover over a save file the gear icon will appear. Click on it and the "Edit settings menu will appear. All the way down is an "edit" button. Click it to open the mod menu. There uncheck any mods you want removed, click "ok" and then "save and start". The game will restart and the save will load without the mods you unchecked.

Which mods are from the dev team?

All the mods that have the Captain as the author, are from us. We call those the "official mods" and they are fully at your service. You can use them, adjust and republish them, whatever you want. Any mods that don't have the Captain as the author are from the community. Browse all the official mods here.

Why don't you just add this to the vanilla game?

The reason is that with the workshop in place, we have this fast prototyping ground where no idea is too crazy to be done. Anything can be quickly put together and checked out in the game without having to worry about how it will affect the gameplay for everyone. Things are not super polished, and bugs can appear here and there.

This is a huge shortcut in development and a powerful tool that can give us a better idea of what you guys like and want in the game. If a specific mod becomes super popular, you bet we will consider adding it in the vanilla game! We look at it as an opportunity to create a new form of communication between you and us.

Why adding the workshop now, is the development coming to an end?

Not even close haha. The reason why we're adding workshop now is similar to why we added multiplayer so soon as well. Because it's real pain to add it later on in the development when there might be some stuff implemented that didn't take workshop into account etc.

What we've worked on besides workshop

We realize that no matter how cool we make the mods, some of you are simply not fans of modding. But don't worry, even though this update has been dedicated to adding the workshop support, we parallelly worked on a lot of new things for the vanilla game.

I don't want to spoil too much but among other things we've been making good progress on the island map rework as well as the lore aspect of the game that will tie into the map locations. Basically, we are committed to fixing the repetitiveness of the island areas.

DISCLAIMER: Almost everything you see on the 2 pictures below (except the stuff you already know like the drillship) is placeholder, meaning it's not final art and will look a lot different once it gets released. We are using these low poly assets to get a sense of the scale and different locations.

Wrap up and bonus leak

Can't wait to see what mods you guys will come up with! As always, if you got any questions, feedback or suggestions, don't hesitate to let us know in the comments below.

Have a blast y'all!

Rich and the team

