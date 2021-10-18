 Skip to content

Rise of the Tomb Raider update for 18 October 2021

[18-10-2021] PC Patch Notes for patch Rise of the Tomb Raider, build 1013.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just released the a PC patch for Rise of the Tomb Raider, build 1013.0. This patch focuses on fixing a number of compatibility issues with specific hardware setups.

This patch will be applied by Steam automatically when you next start the game. If your game does not update, please restart the Steam client.

Fixes included in this patch

  • Added support for the latest version of NVIDIA DLSS.
  • Updates to multiplayer infrastructure to use Epic Online Services.
  • Various stability fixes, especially when using DX12.

We will keep monitoring for feedback and will release further patches as it seems required. We always welcome your feedback!

