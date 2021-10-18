Update & News!

Hi everyone!
First of all - thank you for your feedback!
After reading every review and community message we decided to do those changes:
- Every fight counts
If you lost before because of a big amount of enemies and lost all your money - now you won't!
- Tutorial
We decided that it will be easier to play the game with a tutorial
- Big optimization work!
Some PCs were a little bit overwhelmed mid-fight, so now it reworked and won't lag
- DLC changes
For the DLC we reworked sounds, made some bugfixes, and made animations a little bit smoother.
I hope you will like those changes and you will like the game even better!
And we also have news! We started a new project: Horny warp!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1539160/Horny_Warp
Changed files in this update