 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Horny Sekai update for 18 October 2021

Update & News!

Share · View all patches · Build 7551563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

First of all - thank you for your feedback!

After reading every review and community message we decided to do those changes:

- Every fight counts

If you lost before because of a big amount of enemies and lost all your money - now you won't!

- Tutorial

We decided that it will be easier to play the game with a tutorial

- Big optimization work!

Some PCs were a little bit overwhelmed mid-fight, so now it reworked and won't lag

- DLC changes

For the DLC we reworked sounds, made some bugfixes, and made animations a little bit smoother.

I hope you will like those changes and you will like the game even better!

And we also have news! We started a new project: Horny warp!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1539160/Horny_Warp

If you are interested in it you can also support us on Patreon! We will post arts, animations, and test builds there!

Changed files in this update

Horny Sekai Content Depot 1624381
  • Loading history…
Хранилище Horny Sekai X32 Depot 1624382
  • Loading history…
LinuxDepot Depot 1624383
  • Loading history…
MacOsDepot Depot 1624384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.