Update & News!

Hi everyone!

First of all - thank you for your feedback!

After reading every review and community message we decided to do those changes:

- Every fight counts

If you lost before because of a big amount of enemies and lost all your money - now you won't!

- Tutorial

We decided that it will be easier to play the game with a tutorial

- Big optimization work!

Some PCs were a little bit overwhelmed mid-fight, so now it reworked and won't lag

- DLC changes

For the DLC we reworked sounds, made some bugfixes, and made animations a little bit smoother.

I hope you will like those changes and you will like the game even better!

And we also have news! We started a new project: Horny warp!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1539160/Horny_Warp

