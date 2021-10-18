Version 1.1 - The Map Editor update!

Hey folks!

Update 1.1 is here and it brings a feature I believe a lot of community members will appreciate: the Map Editor!

If you've wanted to make your own levels to share with other users - now's a great time, as the map editor enables you to do just that!

Whether it's a series of levels, or one big level with a singular objective and a lot of obstacles on the way - the map editor will allow you to make such scenarios.

Just because the map editor's released doesn't mean it's functionality is set in stone! During it's development I listened to the features that level makers asked for, and implemented those that I considered to be very useful.

If you're a level maker, and you find something lacking, unclear, a bug, or some feature in need of improvement - leave your feedback in this thread! And don't be shy about suggesting or asking for features. Just because the level editor is now available doesn't mean that it's not subject to more improvement! It's a feature for the community, and as such I listen to the community when it comes to requests for the map editor, as you guys are in charge of making the levels. :)

Version 1.1:

added the map editor:

accessible through the game's main menu by clicking on the "Map editor" button

please refer to this guide, as well as the in-game helper text, to understand how to upload your game level to Steam Workshop

you can also join the official Discord server, where we have several level makers, which will be happy to help you and get you going with your first level creation endeavors!

minor memory optimizations

added a missing HSR-EMP world sprite

russian localization tweaks

fixed one of the narration pieces not being shown in the prologue

fixed some problems related to task track HUD elements

fixed bullets ricocheting off 'Bush' type walls

fixed the combat music sometimes kicking in instantly, instead of waiting until the enemy fires off their first shot

fixed the HSR-EMP having an "unload weapon" action listed

fixed the throwing knife, when dropped on the floor, using the sprite of a flashbang, instead of the knife itself

fixed a very, very rare crash related to NPC talk text when loading into a savefile

fixed knocking out/killing an enemy without alerting them, while they are interacting with a security camera monitor, setting their animation to idle breathing animation, instead of unconscious/dead

With the changelog out of the way, let's move on to a few important things regarding the level editor.

First off, if you're interested in making levels for Intravenous, be sure to check out the example mod, to see how various things should be set-up in the level editor. If you don't know where to look for downloaded Workshop files, then you can simply check the addon's description - there is a link there which leads to the files themselves!

First I'd like to mention the example level once more. If you're interested in making levels - it's very important that you grab the level to examine how to properly set various things up: objectives, dialogues, cutscenes, etc.

Example level - Pizza Chronicles

It doesn't take itself seriously, but it's made with the same principles and the same formula that the base game levels were made with - large open level, lots of obstacles, and lots of ways to get to the objective.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2625451122

Next, I'd like to feature some levels that the community members have made while the Map Editor was in beta. While there weren't many, it's still better than nothing, so check them out!

Containment

A combat-oriented level made with developer textures. Pretty fun!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2614738963

Russian Mob Villa

A level that strays from the "big open level" formula that Intravenous was built with in mind.

Instead, the focus here is on finding several keycards, each bound to a different door, in order to get through to the objective.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2618545868

Continued Hunting

A very large level, seemingly made with the same philosophy like the base Intravenous campaign levels.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2627882946

Test map by Tony

The first ever community-made level to be uploaded to the workshop!

It's a short and simple level, but you can see the effort that has gone into it.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2611347217

That about wraps it up!

I can't wait to see what you guys can come up with using the map editor. As the game's creator, playing Intravenous is fun to this day, but playing custom levels gives me an unusual feeling - I'm playing my own game, but on completely new levels made by other people. It's hard to explain how it feels, but it's awesome, and I am excited to see what other levels people come up with.

So get in on that Map Editor, and make some cool stuff!

Thanks for reading!