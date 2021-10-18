Game Update 53

New Map: Lava



Added a new map called lava. Careful not to get burnt as its hot.

Blood and Gore:

-Added more blood and gore

-Bullet hits and explosives will now cause blood stains on nearby surfaces.

-Explosive kills will now spawn flesh meat and bones and blood for more added effect.

Settings:

-Added mouse smooth setting to the keyboard and mouse settings options. Mouse smooth allows you to adjust how smooth the camera moves towards your mouse inputs. This will allow for finer adjustments for precision aim control.

Gameplay:

-Increase the duration of allowed time underwater when players initially spawn into an ongoing shark game mode or when they get revived by teammates from 1 second to 5 seconds. This will allow players to quickly get to safe areas before sharks get them.