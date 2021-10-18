Camp Procellarum + two new hair styles

Changes made in revision 7997:

Added Camp Procellarum.

Added hair style "Rattail - Geralt".

Added hair style "Bald".

You can now modify character settings (like sex, skin tone, name, etc).

You can now adjust the thickness of enemy outlines.

Reduced the thickness of various range markers to achieve a more consistent style.

Character dash animation improved.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused more than one reticle to be displayed when multiple precision turrets were active at the same time.

Fixed a bug that prevented the button indicator of manually triggered defense units from updating when the button was changed during a battle.

Fixed a bug that could cause replays to break when a backup file was used due to data corruption.

The main defense at Camp Procellarum is a thermal turret with decent firepower and huge range. The facility is on a hill to the west. Up there you not only have a beautiful view, but also a strategically advantageous position. However, the long range of the turret can become a problem if the firepower is spread over a large number of enemies.

Fortunately, there are four fetchers available for this situation. They each transport up to 30 randomly selected enemies deep down into the forest, granting them the opportunity to ponder life decisions for a while. The fetchers are activated manually (i.e. by clicking on them), which can be done from the top of the hill. However, they have a fairly long cooldown of 50 seconds, so their use must be carefully considered.

I've added two new hair styles. Ok, one of them is just bald, but the other one is proper, including physics. I intend to add new cosmetic options on a regular basis from now on.

You can now modify character settings whenever your journey score is zero, i.e. when you die, reach the happy ending, or manually pay out the journey bounty (in infestation mode).

When you meet the requirement, a new button will appear in the character menu that gives you access to all settings of the character designer. For example, you can try out the new hairstyles without creating a new character.

Thank you to RedAISkye for suggesting this feature!

There's now an option to change the enemy outline thickness. You can find it in the "Game" section of the options menu. At the lowest setting, outlines are turned off entirely, but I don't recommend that as it makes the game much more difficult.

This feature was also suggested by RedAISkye, thank you very much! The request prompted me to rethink some style decisions. As a result, the game now calculates enemy outlines in screen space (pixels) rather than world space (meters). This generally makes them thinner, especially on close enemies. To make the rest of the game fit the new look, I have adjusted some range markers, e.g. defense units, decoys, time bubbles, etc.

I tested these changes by watching a lot of replays. I noticed that the character dash animation also has room for improvement. It often gave the impression that the character was not really in control of the situation. I have therefore refined the force calculations and it now looks a lot better. I wouldn't call it perfect, but it's clearly a step in the right direction.