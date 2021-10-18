Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Patch v0.1.2

Dear Protectors of the Light,

It’s been over a week since we launched Age of Darkness: Final Stand into early access! It’s flown by for us as we’ve tried to keep up with all your wonderful messages, feedback and reviews and take them all into consideration for the future.

A massive thanks for everyone in the community that has reported bugs and crashes you’ve come across while playing. It helps our team hugely to be able to find and fix them all the faster for the whole community.

For this update, we’ve included fixes for several types of crashes, corrections to UI and widely reported bugs such as units getting stuck at the edge of the map. While we’ve also included several quality of life improvements, such as automatically assigning villagers to a new resource building (such as when upgrading a Farm to a Refined Farm) if you have the villagers available.

Over the past week, members of our community have also raised concerns around data collection that occurs in AoD: Final Stand. We’ve added in the ability for players to be able to Opt-In or Opt-Out from their data being collected by us.

See the full patch list below, of everything that has been fixed or changed in this patch:

Release Notes

Improvements

The max number of villagers will now always be assigned to a resource building, when building one or upgrading one (for example, Farms to Refined Farms), if you have the villagers available.

Added a new symbol which appears over a resource building, when there are no villagers assigned to it.

Added a new symbol which appears over a resource building, when there are less villagers working on it than the max it can have.

Walls UI will now show the correct health when compared to the building tooltip.

Several UI errors in the settings menu have been corrected.

Incorrect building labels and repeated words in the Welcome, Storehouse and Training Hall tutorial messages have been corrected.

Spelling error in the Arbalest UI description and in feedback forms corrected.

Hazy Skies Hardship description updated to include mention of 50% reduction to ‘Range’ along with ‘Vision’, to accurately communicate its full effects.

Fixes

Player units will no longer get stuck near the edge of the map. We’ve addressed several fixes here with additional work on this to be done in coming updates.

Players now have the ability to Opt-In or Opt-Out from data collection in-game.

A message will either appear when starting the game for the first time, asking if you want to Opt-In or Opt-Out from data collection or it can be accessed via the in-game Settings underneath the “Gameplay Settings” option.

Fixed bug where Defeat/Victory screens would sometimes not show the Difficulty Setting/Mode.

The purple Horrified effect will no longer stay above units, after they have lost the horrified status.

Fixed bug where the sound effects would sometimes not play when Edwin’s Enflame ability was activated.

Fixed bug where the sound effects would sometimes not play when pausing the game with Spacebar.

Game will now always be paused when accessing the Settings menu.

Crashes

Fixed crashes related to the Resource UI when upgrading and keybinding certain buildings.

Fixed a crash resulting from a specific audio component.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our [Discord server](bit.ly/AoD_Discord) in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

