Metal Unit update for 19 October 2021

New Contens Update Announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Hello Everyone!

It's been awhile since our last post, but we have good news to share and of course we have new update for you too!

As we mentioned in our previous post, Joanna has made her way onto the Nintendo Switch and achieved pretty good result! Especially for hard-copy package, it sould out just in 5days.

We really appreciate your supports! :)

But that doesn't mean we didn't use our effort on new updates! Please see below for the newly updated details.

New content:

  • New character portrait art during cinematics

  • New ruins dungeon (Deeplava) with unique progression system

  • New player skin and achievement

  • New items (10+) and new item type (hologram)

Improvements:

  • Improved map UI during map transition
  • Hide player UI during cinematic transitions
  • Improved cutscene before final boss battle
  • Fixed sprites layering issues

Thank you once again for your support so far. We couldn’t have done it without you.

Keep an eye out for future updates!

Steam Community: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1173200/discussions/

Discord: https://discord.gg/AzpY29t

Email: metalunit_support@neowiz.com

Twitter: @metal_unit

Thank you!

