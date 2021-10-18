EPISODE: ALPHA DLC NOW LIVE!

DLC live for users on Windows, update will come to Mac at a later date.

Once your game updates you can play through the Episode: Alpha DLC!

The DLC follows Collette, a brand new character that was sent to infiltrate the compound!

It takes place chronologically right after the fight with the final boss of Happy Bones.

It's considerably harder than the standard game, as you'll need to conserve

throughout the entirety of it in order to make it to the end!

Choose when to use your Grenades and Medkits wisely!

As always, there's tons of secrets to find and 5 brand new achievements!

When you complete Episode: Alpha you'll get to start a new file of the Standard Game with a special item only found by completing the DLC, the 'Jailer's Whip' complete with it's own special animation!

Yeah, so that's another thing!

If you haven't seen the new trailer yet, every weapon in the game has it's own animation

So now you can beat down even the most mundane enemies in style!

Now let's talk about reworks!

So I received a number of comments saying that the game was too easy, and the ability to dual wield was too overpowered.

Well that's been reworked in a much more interesting way!

The Collectable Pins!

In the game room you'll now find a Prize Capsule Machine!

You'll insert 300 coins and after a short animation you'll get a prize capsule!

Upon opening the prize capsule you'll get one of 20 Collectable Pins, they all have their own unique effects, from restoring HP, to adding poison to attacks, I believe it's a solid way to make the game SLIGHTLY harder and considerably more interesting!

Even the burglar class gets to equip the new capsules!

So what now?

What comes next after this DLC?

Well, there's still more coming, I'm still working on the new class and had originally planned to include that in this update but instead decided to focus on the new Episode and the new animations.

I've actually got a couple of different ideas for the next update, I don't want to make too many changes to the base game besides the addition of the new class but I can certainly see a new DLC Episode being added!

I'll update you all as it comes!

As always, Thank you so very much for playing!

And please Enjoy Episode Alpha!

P.S.

HAPPY FREAKING HALLOWEEN 2021!!!!!