Sea of the Dead Event

Dark power emanates from the Gulf of Mexico to the Caribbean Sea as the Day of the Dead approaches.

As sharks and divers return to life, they arrive with new forms or weapons crackling with deathly energies.

Unearthly sharks such as the Spectre and Revenant stalk the waves once again, having been summoned from their spiritual lairs. Spiritual residues have allowed the creation of weapons made of living bones and feathers, like the Finger of Death speargun. Others have turned to old rituals or magic to protect themselves, such as bringing medical kits adorned with teeth that terrify even sharks.

Playing in the event can earn you a Jack-o'-lantern. Craft these into a Treasure, or a reward of your choice!

Support the event!

Support the Sea of the Dead event to unlock supporter rewards and earn 180% event score! Event supporters have themed deathcam borders when they get a kill during the event.

Newly released event skins will be tradeable and marketable a week after the event's conclusion.

