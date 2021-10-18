Patch 1.50 Now Available!

Hello adventurers, and welcome to Tangledeep Patch 1.50! This major update combines the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the codebase & engine, allowing us to more easily maintain and update the game for multiple platforms. It also changes some core features - by popular demand - and should overall present a smoother gameplay experience. Let's jump in and explore the notes!

SHARED STASH, CORRAL, UNLOCKS

All save slots now share ONE banker with shared items, gold, and item capacity. Also, unlocks such as jobs, feats, Shara mode (for Legend of Shara DLC, etc) are now global across all slots. This is stored in the new "shareddata.xml" folder in your save directory.

Finally, corral pets are ALSO now shared between slots. The max limit for actively usable pets in the corral is still 12; any pets beyond that will be seen wandering around, but they will not be usable unless you release other pets first.

To sync existing progress to the shared progress you must load each of your save files then save the game (i.e. go back to the title screen.)

Of course, hardcore, Challenge, and Ronin modes do NOT access the shared stash or corral. However, job & feat unlocks will carry over into those modes.

IMPROVED CONTROLLER SUPPORT

If you play the game exclusively via controller, there have been even more updates to make it smoother and more compatible than ever. There are also new options that benefit controller-exclusive gameplay. To try them, download this platformoptions.txt file and put it in your save file directory (alongside files like savedgame0, metaprogress0, etc.) Future builds will auto-generate this file.

For optimal controller settings, change the following lines to the listed values (they are false by default):

gamepad_only true

gamepad_style_options true

gamepad_style_hotbar true

PET GROOMING EXPANDED

Various changes have been made to the pet monster system, specifically with grooming at the corral. First, you can now groom up to 10 times; each one will cost a bit more. Second, a pet's beauty can now confer a special passive status if they are anything other than "Plain". For example, very ugly pets may draw more aggro, or be so repulsive that they scare other monsters away. Beautiful pets may blind enemies with their perfect complexion or charm them to fight on your side.

Finally, additional grooming options have been added to let you adjust both beauty and happiness in either direction (up or down).

RUMOR QUALITY OF LIFE

If you have explored at least one floor of one dungeon "branch" (e.g. Amber Station) but not the other (e.g. Fungal Caverns), you will no longer get rumors for that other branch, unless they are for discovering new areas (like the casino).

If a rumor involves a monster that has become trivial to defeat, or an item that is low quality compared to your level, it will be automatically abandoned after a couple in-game days. This will never happen with legendary items, set items, Item Dream rumors, or rumors involving finding new areas. (This option may be toggled on/off)

Text will now appear on the screen indicating current rumors on your current floor (or nearby) so you don’t have to keep checking your log.

CONTENT/GAMEPLAY

New feature: "Auto Eat Food" (on/off toggle in options). When enabled, if your Health is below 50% and it has been 10 turns since you've been in combat, you will automatically start eating healing food from your inventory. Tangledeep Curries will be prioritized.

BALANCE

Frostspike damage reduced by 50%

Elemental Kings (rumor bosses) toned down across the board (health, damage, defense)

Added gentle damage scaling that tones down particularly large damage spikes within a single turn (i.e. chunky attacks that deal >25% of your health), does not apply to New Game+ or Savage World however.

QUALITY OF LIFE

When attacking an object that harms you upon destroying it (such as a monster’s summoned ice block), you will ALWAYS receive a warning prompt the first time you try to strike it on a given turn. Always.

Favorited items are always shown at the top of your item/equipment list after ANY sort is performed

Added subtle UI pulse to the Snack Bag and Flask icons if you are at or below ~60% Health, if you could use your flask or eat healing food

Story cutscenes and dialogs are now skipped in New Game+ and Savage World

Snack Bag now opens much faster; items in the Snack Bag are also sorted with Health restoratives at the top, always

New "transparent minimap" option is available, ported from the Switch version of the game

LOCALIZATION

The Chinese localization has been updated and improved, and missing strings have been corrected in all languages.

BUG FIXES

Attempted fix for bug where if you portaled out of an item dream and quit from Riverstone Grove, the dream might be closed

Cleaned up a variety of oddly-behaving and oddly-sized dialogue boxes for more consistency

Fixed bug where you could store items in the bank beyond max size

It was possible to spawn in the Machine Labyrinth with only one exit from the room, covered by a forcefield. You will now find slime parts on first entry to the labyrinth to help you with the first room (if necessary)

Many other minor fixes

ENGINE