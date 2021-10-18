Version 1.3 - Global Leaderboards and More 👀

Version 1.3 has been released! The patch includes the following changes:

Global all-time leaderboards

Global monthly leaderboards

Improved display options including windowed mode

Additional bug fixes and improvements

I hope the global leaderboards will be a satisfying change for all Groov fans, old and new! Scores that have been submitted to your local high score list since the Version 1.2 update will be visible on the global leaderboards.

Thanks again to everybody who has submitted a user review or submitted feedback of any kind, and keep it coming!

Julian