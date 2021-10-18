 Skip to content

Groov update for 18 October 2021

Version 1.3 - Global Leaderboards and More 👀

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.3 has been released! The patch includes the following changes:

  • Global all-time leaderboards
  • Global monthly leaderboards
  • Improved display options including windowed mode
  • Additional bug fixes and improvements

I hope the global leaderboards will be a satisfying change for all Groov fans, old and new! Scores that have been submitted to your local high score list since the Version 1.2 update will be visible on the global leaderboards.

Thanks again to everybody who has submitted a user review or submitted feedback of any kind, and keep it coming!

Julian

