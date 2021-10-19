Level Editing Beta and Workshop Support

Hello! I apologize for the radio silence, I've been extremely busy with school and with working on this update, even with the help of a premade asset, this has been one of the hardest things I've implemented into Smasher!

So, what's new?

Level Editor

The main event is the level editor, I've tried to give people a good mix of things to put into their levels and post them to the workshop, all from within the game. Please note that it's still likely buggy, and is not as feature-rich as I would have hoped. I've provided a 'coming-soon' list in game for features I plan to add to make the level creation process as seamless as possible. These additions will be non-destructive, of course, and levels posted now will continue to work, and be editable later on.

To get started, just click on 'level editor' on the title screen!

Some known issues:

Clicking and dragging on the transformation tools in the editor cause the camera to move, the temporary fix for this is to turn off Left-Mouse Camera Pan in the settings, and use middle mouse to pan instead

Breakable items may break while editing the level, they should load into the level fully correct, though.

Camera gets a bit close in Blueberry mode, but the range you can zoom out has been expanded to counteract this

Skin Maker

I've also implemented a skin maker in game, so now you don't have to do the quite frankly janky setup to create your own skin, nor do you need to know what a json is, or how to install mods, just download the template from in game, and plop the graphics in game.

This can be accessed from the "Mods > Skin Maker" menu.

This also allows skins to be uploaded to the workshop to be shared!

The rest of the game remains largely unchanged, barring small bugfixes here and there, due to how busy I've been, I've been trying to get this update out ASAP, so that you wonderful players will have something to play with and enjoy when I'm unable to regularly update the game with new levels and content!

Also huge thank you to @AshiBlui for the amazing new logo!