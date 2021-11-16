New Languages and Bug Fixes in Update 1.2.0

The Language Update includes new translations from our wonderful community translators and a bunch of bug fixes and little balance tweaks. We've also added support for our brand new DLC, the Boomerang Fu - Fresh Flavors Pack. Check it out if you want to complete the cast of characters!

NEW LANGUAGES:

Russian

Portuguese (PT)

BALANCE TWEAKS:

Decoys now mimic the number of player boomerangs

Decoys now match the speed of players with Caffeinated power-up

BUG FIXES:

Fixed occasional frame stutter when collecting first decoy power-up of the match

Bots now respect the "bots wear hats setting" even if you've saved your favourite hat on a character

Improved Dutch community translation

Fixed Decoy button prompt showing when you've already created a decoy

WASD keys can no longer navigate the menu so you can rebind WASD to action buttons if you like

NEW FEATURES:

Added support for DLC pack

As always, tell us what you think of the new update and the DLC pack in the Steam Discussion or join our Discord community!