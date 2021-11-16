 Skip to content

Boomerang Fu update for 16 November 2021

New Languages and Bug Fixes in Update 1.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Language Update includes new translations from our wonderful community translators and a bunch of bug fixes and little balance tweaks. We've also added support for our brand new DLC, the Boomerang Fu - Fresh Flavors Pack. Check it out if you want to complete the cast of characters!

Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

NEW LANGUAGES:

  • Russian
  • Portuguese (PT)

BALANCE TWEAKS:

  • Decoys now mimic the number of player boomerangs
  • Decoys now match the speed of players with Caffeinated power-up

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed occasional frame stutter when collecting first decoy power-up of the match
  • Bots now respect the "bots wear hats setting" even if you've saved your favourite hat on a character
  • Improved Dutch community translation
  • Fixed Decoy button prompt showing when you've already created a decoy
  • WASD keys can no longer navigate the menu so you can rebind WASD to action buttons if you like

NEW FEATURES:

  • Added support for DLC pack

As always, tell us what you think of the new update and the DLC pack in the Steam Discussion or join our Discord community!

