New Languages and Bug Fixes in Update 1.2.0

The Language Update includes new translations from our wonderful community translators and a bunch of bug fixes and little balance tweaks. We've also added support for our brand new DLC, the Boomerang Fu - Fresh Flavors Pack. Check it out if you want to complete the cast of characters!
Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes
NEW LANGUAGES:
- Russian
- Portuguese (PT)
BALANCE TWEAKS:
- Decoys now mimic the number of player boomerangs
- Decoys now match the speed of players with Caffeinated power-up
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed occasional frame stutter when collecting first decoy power-up of the match
- Bots now respect the "bots wear hats setting" even if you've saved your favourite hat on a character
- Improved Dutch community translation
- Fixed Decoy button prompt showing when you've already created a decoy
- WASD keys can no longer navigate the menu so you can rebind WASD to action buttons if you like
NEW FEATURES:
- Added support for DLC pack
As always, tell us what you think of the new update and the DLC pack in the Steam Discussion or join our Discord community!
