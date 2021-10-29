 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Femdom Waifu update for 29 October 2021

Content Update 19: Halloween Sale, Succubus costume for free, New texts!

Share · View all patches · Build 7545788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone! Halloween is not all about fear, fright and horror. There’s lot more to it! Our Halloween is all about female dominance, sexuality and every slave’s duty to worship their superiors. To help you, we're giving you both a Trick and a Treat.

Trick:

Behold! 10% Discounts across all our titles during the Steam Halloween Sale. From Oct 28 until Nov 1, you can serve, worship and be put in your place for less. Just don't blame us if you get hooked on FemDom ;)

Hurry up and grab them all!

Treat:

We are also releasing a new, free update to Femdom Waifu! With this Halloween update the game receives over fifty new text lines, spread out across all game modes. In addition to this, the Succubus special costume has been added to the customization menu to scare or arouse you into submission.

Check it out and don’t miss this opportunity to make your play experience even spicier.

Happy Halloween and… See you at the session!

Changed files in this update

Femdom Waifu Content Depot 1024801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.