Content Update 19: Halloween Sale, Succubus costume for free, New texts!

Hey, everyone! Halloween is not all about fear, fright and horror. There’s lot more to it! Our Halloween is all about female dominance, sexuality and every slave’s duty to worship their superiors. To help you, we're giving you both a Trick and a Treat.

Trick:

Behold! 10% Discounts across all our titles during the Steam Halloween Sale. From Oct 28 until Nov 1, you can serve, worship and be put in your place for less. Just don't blame us if you get hooked on FemDom ;)

Hurry up and grab them all!

Treat:

We are also releasing a new, free update to Femdom Waifu! With this Halloween update the game receives over fifty new text lines, spread out across all game modes. In addition to this, the Succubus special costume has been added to the customization menu to scare or arouse you into submission.

Check it out and don’t miss this opportunity to make your play experience even spicier.

Happy Halloween and… See you at the session!