New upgrades and performance improvements

Hi everyone!

It's been a while, and you guys deserve some new content.

Here's the changelist:

New Upgrades

A new group of upgrades has been added that improves the loot you receive at the end of the game.

A couple of players have won an upgrade that was named after them, so be sure to check out the names!

A bunch of existing upgrades have received a new extra-expensive tier. For those who have all upgrades, here's a little thank you from us!

Bugfixes and improvements

The progress interface has been cleaned up a bit to improve visual clarity.

Damage numbers will no longer render in photo mode

Damage numbers will no longer render for enemies outside the current view, improving performance for everyone that has this setting enabled.

General performance improvements have been made to the physics and targeting system. This should improve performance during the night by about 25%, and reduce CPU usage by the same amount.

Thanks to everyone for playing Outpost!

As an added note, our new game, Valor, is releasing in early access this friday. Come check it out!

