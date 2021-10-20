Early Access Update 0.11.0: Hot and Hazy Out Now

(Warning: There are major spoilers for the new content below - jump to the patch notes down below if you'd like to experience everything yourself!)

Grounded’s biggest content drop yet, the Hot and Hazy Update, is out now! Check out our newest trailer for a dose of hype - or, for a quick burst of what's in store, check out the teaser version below:

Check out the patch with Shyla!

If you thought the Haze area was a deadly wasteland before, just wait until you experience the new dangers that hide within it now. Even more friends have been driven mad thanks to the poisonous fumes of the weed killer, and if they don’t get you, the fungi that smothers the land explode, killing whatever unfortunate souls that stray into their paths.

New Biome: The Sandbox

We know the Community has been keen to get this one, and the team has worked tirelessly to deliver it. The sizzling heat of the Crab Sandbox is now available for exploration! But be warned: if the heat doesn’t get you, new friends lurking in the sand may not take kindly to intruders in their domain. Stay out of the sun, and look for buried treasure that's been hidden away in the sand. Who knows what secrets may be lurking here...

New Explorable Environments

The Black Anthill

Hidden away in the depths of the western side of the yard, black ants have made their home. Venture down there and discover the secrets they guard at your own peril!



The Trash Heap

One man’s trash is … well, in this case, it’s still just trash, but at your size, even the smallest morsel could become a treasure. You’ll just have to fight back some of your neighbors who think the same way.

The Picnic Table

Roll for initiative! It seems that someone left their game of Minotaurs & Myrmidons atop the picnic table along with some tasty treats they were enjoying. Hm, maybe it was the hive of bees that decided to make their home there, but at the very least, you’ll want to avoid the cuddly bees who don't take kindly to threats to their hive.



New "Friends"





Some not-so-familiar faces

Infected Ladybug, Infected Larva, Infected Gnat can now be found in The Haze - they have unique attacks that fit the Infected creature theme. They drop fungal growths as loot in addition to normal loot!



And more...

New Armor and Weapons!

With new challenges come new rewards! New gear can be crafted by challenging the black ants, roly-polies, and antlions.

And new armor doesn't just look good - they come new set effects and bonuses! Check them out below:

Antlion Armor Set

Status Effect: Protects the wearer from the sandbox sizzle effect

Set Bonus: Faster reload speed in combat with bows and crossbows

Crusty Roly Poly Armor Set

Status Effect: Blocking attacks builds stun gauge on enemies (normally only builds on perfect blocks)

Set Bonus: Chance on block to repair currently equipped shield

Black Ant Armor Set

Status Effect: All attacks build extra stun gauge

Set Bonus: Reflect a portion of damage dealt back to the attacker

Additionally, some old sets have been adjusted - each armor is now assigned an armor type that adjusts how fast you begin to regenerate Stamina. Medium armor will be what we're used to, but "light armor" decreases the delay, while "heavy armor" increases it.

You might find some old armor sets have some new set bonuses - for instance, the Grub set's old set bonus decreased the rate of thirst but now decreases the stamina used when attacking. Check out the patch notes for the full list of changes!

There are also new weapons! In addition to the Antlion Greatsword and Black Ant Sword and Shield, you may find a few new arrows in a variety of flavors, and (this is a secret between us), a secret new weapon of unparalleled power.

Get Yoked! Milk Molars help you grow stronger

The popular "Yoked Girth Milk Molar" vitamins for growing teens are strewn across the yard for you to find. Harvesting their dense vitamin-infused pulp centers gives players the ability to upgrade personal or party-wide stats at BURG.L.

Find and crush those Milk Molars to get points you can put towards bonuses like Max Health and Max Equipped Mutation Slots, or, should you come across the rarer golden Mega Milk Molars, you can upgrade party-wide bonuses such as increased max ammo and food stack sizes! Any new players that join your game will instantly have those points to spend or party-wide bonuses unlocked, so don't worry if any new friends want to hop on!

We've overhauled the weapons systems! All creatures in the backyard now have innate strengths and weaknesses to certain damage types, so you might find yourself dealing extra damage to, say, a ladybug with a hammer than with a spear. Check out our full patch notes to see the whole list of changes and attributes - there are a lot!

Additionally, players can now upgrade their tools at the new Smithing Station. Tools and weapons can be upgraded using Quartzite Shards and various upgrade Globs. Quartzite Shards, for instance, can be used to upgrade weapons up to +5, increasing damage each time.

Additional upgrade globs can be unlocked via BURG.L chips and baked at the Oven:

Quartzite Globs → Turns Tough weapons (level 1-5) to a Mighty weapon (level 6+)

Mint Globs → "Fresh" augmented weapons

Spicy Globs → "Spicy" augmented weapons

Salty Globs → "Salty" augmented weapons

New Mutations

New mutations are available! Find even more mutations that suit your playstyle and choice of weapon... Or even find a few that may be a little more explosive.

Brainpower



When you analyze new materials in the world, you will gain levels in Brainpower, which will help you unlock new tiers of items without having to find specific materials or purchase them. Rarer materials will unlock more brain power, so be sure to head to your nearest field station to analyze any new or exotic materials you might come by!

It's not Pete's parents' brussels sprouts, but new food is here!

The food system has been overhauled! Food will now either be counted as snacks or meals, with snacks being exclusively used to stave off hunger. Meals, however, will give you the Well Fed buff, alongside a bevvy of other beneficial effects (like 8-10 minutes of zero hunger depletion), so be sure to head to your nearest oven to cook them!

Full Patch Notes

Milk Molars

The popular "Yoked Girth Milk Molar" vitamins for growing teens are strewn across the yard for you to find. Harvesting their dense vitamin-infused pulp centers gives players the ability to upgrade personal or party-wide stats at BURG.L.

Milk Molar Upgrades (Personal):

Every Milk Molar found gives each player 1 Milk Molar point to spend.

Increase personal stats like:

Max Health

Max Stamina

Max Hunger

Max Thirst

Max Equipped Mutation Slots

New players that join the game after Milk Molars are found will instantly have those points available to spend however they want on their teen.

Smithing Station

Players can now upgrade their tools at the new Smithing Station!

Tools and weapons can be upgraded using various upgrade globs.

Quartzite Shards can be used to upgrade weapons up to +5, increasing damage each time.

Additional upgrade globs can be unlocked via BURG.L chips and baked at the Oven:

Quartzite Globs → +6 and higher

Mint Globs → "Fresh" augmented weapons

Spicy Globs → "Spicy" augmented weapons

Salty Globs → "Salty" augmented weapons

Mutations

4 New mutations to discover:

Blademaster

Spicy Safety

Parry Master

Truffle Tussle

Additional Features

New Photo Mode Pose: "Pet"

Pets now have a small, accessible inventory

You can now "Drop" bombs instead of always having to throw them

Changes / Tuning

Systems

Gas masks no longer take durability damage in the haze.

They still take durability damage from stinkbug gas.

Maximum durability has been reduced to compensate.



Your active pet will now be marked with a HUD marker.

When players log out of a server, they take their active pet with them.

A text notification is posted when an unhappy pet leaves you.

Default stamina regen delay reduced to what it was before Shroom and Doom.

Default maximum equipped mutations reduced to 2.

Max total after upgrading is now 5 slots via spending Milk Molars.

Creature Damage Resists

All creatures in the backyard now have inherent strengths and weaknesses to specific damage types.

For example:

Ladybug

75% damage taken from Stabbing (arrows and spears) and Chopping (axes and daggers)

100% damage taken from Generic (clubs and misc)

125% damage taken from Smashing (hammers)

The current damage types in the game that this system taps into are:

Stabbing

Chopping

Smashing

Generic

Explosive

Fresh

Spicy

Salty

Armor Rework

All armors now classified as "Light" "Medium" or "Heavy":

"Light Armor"

Reduces the stamina regen delay when equipped

"Medium Armor"

No change to the stamina regen delay when equipped

"Heavy Armor"

Lengthens the stamina regen delay when equipped

-All non-set armors received nonuniform Damage Resist buffs

For example, Firefly Headlamp is now considered "Heavy Armor", and has the appropriate DR

-All armors now display if they're "Light", "Medium", or "Heavy"

-All "Light" and "Medium" armor pieces received a 20% damage resist buff

-All "Heavy" armor pieces received a 10% damage resist nerf

All armors have had their status effects and set bonus looked at, and some have been changed or adjusted:

Grub

Status Effect:

Unchanged: Max Stamina Increase

Set Bonus

OLD: Thirst Rate Decreased

NEW: Attack Stamina Reduction

Bee

Status Effect

OLD: Running stamina use down

NEW: Arrows build stun gauge on creatures

Set Bonus

OLD: Arrows build stun gauge on creatures

NEW: Arrows have a chance to Cripple (slow) enemies

Spider

Status Effect

OLD: Movement speed increase

NEW: Attack stamina reduction

Set Bonus

Unchanged: Stamina regen rate increase

Ladybug

Status Effect

Unchanged: Max Stun/Shield gauge increase

Set Bonus

OLD: Passive HP regen

NEW: Chance to apply temporary regen buff when blocking (normal or perfect) an attack

Raw Science Economy Changes

Raw Science economy changes:

Costs of all purchases have been adjusted: important items now cost much less, while vanity/esoteric items cost much more.

Upgraded recipes (+ variants) now all cost 1,500

New recipes and recipe packs now all cost 2,500

Mutations now cost 3,000

Sign packs now cost 4,000

SCA.B radar upgrades now cost 5,000

Removed Alchemist BURG.L quest type

Increased science reward from analyzing a resource by 50%

Snacks

Exist exclusively to reduce hunger

Common snacks provide very low hunger

Rarer snacks provide up to 25% of hunger bar

Can stack in the inventory - default is 5 per slot

Never spoil

Do not activate passive health regen even when filling your hunger all the way

Meals

Can provide a "Well Fed" buff on top of hunger

Prevents hunger from depleting for 8-20 minutes (real time)

Cannot stack in the inventory

Can spoil

Activates passive health regen

Meals are obtained via "Cookbook" unlocks on BURG.L chips.

Benefits scale with the tier of the meal

Tier 0:

Meal Duration: 8 Minutes

Passive Regen: Half

Number of Meal Effects: 0

Tier 1

Meal Duration: 12 Minutes

Passive Regen: Normal

Number of Meal Effects: 1

Tier2

Meal Duration: 16 Minutes

Passive Regen: x1.5

Number of Meal Effects: 1

Tier 3

Meal Duration: 20 Minutes

Passive Regen: Double

Number of Meal Effects: 2

Small Mushrooms and Sprigs now have a green thumb chance.

New Fertilizer introduced: Rotten Food

Increases the green thumb chance of the current plant.

Brainpower

When you analyze new materials found in the world, you will gain more Brainpower, another avenue to unlock crafting recipes.

Materials can be Common, Uncommon, and Rare. Rarer materials award more Brain Power.

Picking up materials will no longer award recipes. You will need to analyze the material to unlock the recipes.

Some materials awarded too many recipes and were rebalanced.

Controls

Horizontal and vertical controller and mouse sensitivities can now be set independently.

The controller movement stick can now be inverted on either axis in the Controller options.

Increased the maximum possible value of both controller and mouse sensitivities.

The game will now pause if your controller is disconnected.

Some controls that previously displayed long names such as "Left Bracket" will now display short names such as '['.

Mutations

Fresh Defense has been changed

Now a 3 level mutation

Gained by eating mint instead of picking it up

Level 1

Unlocked by eating 1 mint total

25% gas and burning damage resistance

25% Sizzle rate reduction

Level 2

Unlocked by eating 5 mints total

50% gas and burning damage resistance

50% Sizzle rate reduction

Level 3

Unlocked by eating 10 mints total

50% gas and burning damage resistance

75% Sizzle rate reduction

Grass Master has been updated

Now refunds stamina used to attack when harvesting grass in addition to the bonus damage

Amount of stamina refunded increases per level of the mutation

Meat Shield and Buff Lungs mutations buffed by 50%

Coup De Grass has a second tier.

Class-Based Mutation Rework

All "class" mutations have been changed:

No longer provide a passive increase to damage

Each weapon type has a different on-hit proc effect

Chopper provides axes with a chance to Stagger

Interrupts the current action of the target

Smasher provides hammers with a chance to Daze

Slows the attack speed of the target

Barbarian provides club users a chance to enter "Rage" when attacking

Attack damage bonus while raged

Unable to perfect block while raged

Assassin provides daggers with a chance to apply a bleed DoT

Damage over time that stacks with other sources (poison, gas, etc)

Sharpshooter provides bows with a chance to Root

Disabled movement for a short time

Javelineer provides spears with a chance to Cripple

Movement speed slow

Blademaster provides swords with a chance to sharpen their blade when attacking

Restores durability to the weapon

The chance for the proc effects increases as the mutation is leveled up Camera

The game window reveals more space horizontally with wider screen aspect ratios. This provides better support for ultra widescreen monitors. Audio

Ambient background audio now has its own volume slider.

The Haze has new background music. Combat

Poison damage is no longer reduced by Damage Reduction (for both players and creatures).

Bow and Crossbow damage with all ammunition types increased by about 25%.

Creatures will flee much further when fleeing at low health or when evading a player that they cannot reach.

The player's glide will now be canceled if they flinch.

Mint Mace's power level brought up to tier 3 club power. Interface

The Smoothie Station and Oven UIs now show the names of each ingredient required and how many of each the player currently has.

Added Graphics option for toggling the Chromatic Aberration effect.

Added a text box to the Crafting menu for filtering crafting recipes, when using a keyboard.

A mask overlay is displayed on the screen in first-person mode when equipped with the Gas Mask.

A UI element showing your Gas Mask durability is displayed on the screen when inside of The Haze with a Gas Mask equipped.

Recipes you craft at the Oven now show up in the normal Crafting UI as well (with the Oven requirement displayed).

Knocked-out players will display a highlight outline around them if you have the "Highlight Objects" accessibility option set to anything higher than "None".

When Read To Me is enabled, interaction prompts will be narrated.

The game will now prompt the player to configure accessibility settings on the first launch.

The game can now be paused during cutscenes.

-Item context menus are now available in the Container interface.

Player backpacks will no longer automatically transfer items when opened unless all the items can be taken.

Shields now display Defense rating bars.

Main Menu is now extra Hot and Hazy!

The Damage and Stun item rating bars have been tuned to account for the newer high tier weapon values and the bonus damage that can be gained via the Smithing Station.

Recipes available for purchase in the BURG.L Tech Chip Swap Shop now show if they require a special building to be able to craft the item.

Building Placement

Improved snapping of walls to existing grid buildings during placement.

Wall-mounted buildings are less restricted by the target surface angle.

Other minor building snapping behavior tweaks.

Buildings cannot be relocated into creatures.

Zipline Wall Anchors no longer support other wall-mounted buildings.

Improved ground alignment of several Storage & Utility buildings.

Crafting

Repair costs for bows and crossbows are now consistent within a tier.

Lure recipes are no longer learned from flower petals. They now require a BURG.L chip purchase.

2 new Sign sets are available to purchase from BURG.L once their chips are discovered.

Mint Mace is no longer crafted with raw mint. Now requires processed "Mint Globs".

Now also requires mint shards to repair

Club of the Mother Demon now requires "Quartzite Globs" to repair.

Paint Can BURG.L chip has been removed

Recipes have been spread out to other relevant chips

Optimization

Improved CPU and network performance in multiplayer games with large bases.

Improved CPU performance of creatures walking when playing a multiplayer game

Multiplayer Latency/Ping has been improved by 20-40%.

Additional general CPU performance improvements.

Saved game screenshots are smaller in disk size.

World/Resources

Mint in the anthill is now guaranteed to show up every ~6 days.

Mint Chunks renamed to Mint Shards

Spoiled Meat now stacks (considered a "food" for stack sizes)

Ant eggs of all types take twice as long to hatch.

Quartzite nodes now grant 4-11 shards instead of always granting 7.

Backyard perimeter fence posts have updated art.

Creatures

Infected Mite tuning pass

HP increased

Damage lowered

Now prioritizes using a ranged attack

Ranged attack applies an explosive damage resistance debuff

Infected Weevils no longer apply an armor durability DoT with their explosion attack

Infected Weevils can now be attacked/killed to interrupt their explosion attack Bug Fixes

Major Fixes

Creatures will spawn less frequently in locations they shouldn't (inside of rocks, under the terrain, inside of labs, etc.)

Wolf Spiders will no longer be walking around during the day when starting a new game.

The Options menu will no longer scroll wildly after rebinding a control with mouse and keyboard.

Hot Pouch settings properly restore for clients when rejoining a game.

BURG.L Chips on the map display for clients as well.

All Sign Sets for Sign Frames are unlocked by default on Creative modes.

Ants no longer steal your storage items through walls.

Fixed a rare crash relating to physics collisions.

Players and bugs should no longer launch into space when randomly stepping on dropped/chopped items.

The controlled deadzone options actually work now.

Game

The Accessibility and Log Out buttons on the main menu can now be narrated when hovered

Fixed some cases where hotkeys would stop working in UI windows

Selected hotbar and equipment slots will remain selected after tabbing away from and back to the inventory tab

Gamepad controls can now be rebound more than once without closing and re-opening the options menu

Inspected recipes are properly remembered for clients when rejoining a game (the "!" icon next to recipes)

BURG.L Chip locations on the map cannot be hovered over while they are still hidden (prior to helping BURG.L)

Unicode newline characters can no longer be pasted into single-line text input boxes

Block and Toggle Ammo Radial controls no longer conflict with each other.

'Snap to Grid' control can be rebound.

Mounting a ladder can no longer clip the player inside solid objects.

Ladders can no longer be relocated while a player is climbing on them.

World

Player backpacks and items in water will no longer sink after loading a saved game

The player will not be stuck in place when bumping into objects while gliding

BURG.L Explore quest Trail Markers will now be removed when abandoning the quest

Buildings cannot be placed in Field Stations

Building rotation no longer operates in the opposite direction when a building is snapped as when it is unsnapped

Peaked and Straight roofs can no longer be placed floating in the air in certain configurations

Grass and Log curved doors will no longer behave strangely while placing them on slopes

Frankenline dials can now be used even after a player has died on them

The camera will not switch to first-person after pausing on a Frankenline dial

Buildings being placed can no longer be relocated by other players

Porch drainpipe no longer has excessively large collision.

Items/Equipment/Resources

Pebblets now sink in water

Dropped Acorn Shells no longer clip with walls when Demolishing wall-mount heads and signs

Basketball hoops can no longer be stacked on each other

Basketball hoops can now be repaired

Wall-mounted buildings can no longer be placed on fired arrows

The hover highlight effect will no longer get stuck active on ladders

Items stuck in droplets no longer become frozen in place

Droplets with multiple servings now correctly save and restore their size

Dew on grass blades now plays the correct effects and audio when hit

Dew on grass blades will now fall when directly impacted

Dew on grass blades can now be directly consumed

Players fall off of ladders when incapacitated.

Players cannot revive other players from ladders

Players do not lose stamina when holding the sprint control while zipping

Bombs will destroy grass and weeds more consistently

Creatures

Solider Ants no longer count for "Hunter - Worker Ant" quests

Burrowed larva now count for "Hunter - Larva" quests

Distant flying creatures will no longer fly into the terrain of the upper yard

TAYZ.Ts in the Haze lab no longer respawn

Pets

Naming a pet using the letter 'Q' will not withdraw the pet

UI

Key prompts will now correctly change when control is rebound

Some numbers, such as the player's science available and the total items available in recipe displays, will be displayed as "1.5K" when they are too long

The Crafting category buttons in the crafting menu again properly display the "!" icon if you have a recipe in that category that has not been inspected

Oven recipes show what tier they belong to.

Resource Analyzer shows unlocked recipes in an auto-scrolling box instead of having them overflow off of the UI space.

After much [REDACTED] between various team members, [OMITTED] has been decided to be [REMOVED] and thus we have [CENSORED] [EXPURGATE]