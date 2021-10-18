Full Release Patch v.1.01.e

We're merging the existing Beta fixes into the public build! As always, merging builds may yield unexpected glitches. We appreciate all bug reports to help us resolve those problems. Thanks everyone!

Here's what's changing:

From Beta [2.01.o]

ADDED

⦁ Option to enable/disable indicator circles beneath the feet of you and your squadmates. Note that player indicators will always be active during multiplayer.

⦁ Indicator to let you know when a Story Campaign wave of enemies is infinite (meaning, the goal of the room is not to kill everyone who enteres).

⦁ Phonebooths have been converted into a world map for Story Campaign. You can now access any available stage by using these booths, located in multiple places across all sectors.

⦁ The MERC Light and Heavy rifles both given a total makeover (the previous incarnations still exist as "Retro" versions).

FIXED

⦁ Some players reported having no success with button mashing challenges (sword locks, grapples, etc.) due to framerate. A change was made that should even out the challenge for those players.

⦁ Spectral characters could glitch out of the stage if they teleported while a character had a hook weapon in them. Yanking the hook back was preventing them from returning.

⦁ Disquieted origin should no longer be allowed to pass through barriers when teleporting into a melee attack.

⦁ Garage doors in a specific room of Deep Storage weren't visibly opening.

⦁ Slaughter Time kill fans should no longer drift out of place over long periods of time.

⦁ Your crowd of adoring fans would disappear after going into the Slaughter Time infinite checkpoints.

⦁ Hive Slugs were spawning way outside of Hive's body, thanks to an issue with how ragdoll is calculated. We removed their ragdoll on spawn to resolve the issue.

⦁ Some light sources would negate the appearance of color swatches being applied to your characters and outfits.

⦁ The pilot won't keep having the same conversation with you after returning from the Nowhere.

⦁ The Massive was too shy to dance in Club Advent.

⦁ A couple of tweaks to calculating Acheievments that should cause some of them to show up under all the right conditions again (specifically the Arena achievements).

TWEAKED

⦁ To make things easier for hand-to-hand fighters, Cultists and other siege attackers may no longer swing at anything other than their siege target. This protection also comes with an additional change: no attacker can strike an opponent through a solid surface with melee or unarmed. This will require a lot of scrutiny for error, so make sure to log all bugs (especially being unable to hit your target when you should) in the service-depot!

⦁ Christoff (and everyone else, really) now holds the [Q] key to pick up keycards, C4, etc. just like picking up weapons, rather than holding the [E] key.

⦁ After beating Arena Contract 3 and unlocking the Fence, you will now be able to bring up to FIVE squadmates with you on missions instead of the current max of three.

⦁ A few staircases in the Facility stage needed aim blockers to prevent your cursor from slipping between the stairs and aiming where you did not intend.

⦁ The N911, NS19, NK33, and Bizon given a mild damage reduction of one point.

⦁ Advanced Block/Guard Mobility skill costs halved.

⦁ Hirelings won't gain the trait that makes them want to throw weapons unless Acrobatics is their primary skill group. Hirelings who currently have this trait will not lose it, however.

⦁ MERC Cap given an option to tilt it in the Colorizer.