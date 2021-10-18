Small Update - Change Log

Hey, Alphas!
During our server downtime this morning, we added a small game update to address a few lingering bugs. We've also added the Academy and improved the Kindred as well.
Here's the full list of changes:
- Updated network SDK
- Fix to UI error that could break quests such as First Hunt.
- Fix to Seawyrm respawn.
- Added Academy to Home Island.
- Added extra jobs for the kindred on the Home Island
- Kindred jump as part of their movement so will no longer get stuck if players drop them on rooftops etc
- Travel UI no longer tries to scroll in multiple directions at once
- CompassManager fixes
- Fix, game no longer freezes if player dies from ongoing damage during the landwyrm swallow animation
- Improvements to Feral jump movement
- Fix for "bouncy" projectiles no longer bounce off Minerals or Guard Towers
- Fix Feral Lair spawn animations
- Fix interaction breaking when player is clamped on a Mite underwater
- Flying AI will no longer go underwater
- Feral jump grab attack now works in Hollows.
As always, thank you for playing and for sharing your thoughts and feedback to help us continue improving the game!
