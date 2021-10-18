Small Update - Change Log

Share · View all patches · Build 7543076 · Last edited 18 October 2021 – 16:08:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey, Alphas!

During our server downtime this morning, we added a small game update to address a few lingering bugs. We've also added the Academy and improved the Kindred as well.

Here's the full list of changes:

Updated network SDK

Fix to UI error that could break quests such as First Hunt.

Fix to Seawyrm respawn.

Added Academy to Home Island.

Added extra jobs for the kindred on the Home Island

Kindred jump as part of their movement so will no longer get stuck if players drop them on rooftops etc

Travel UI no longer tries to scroll in multiple directions at once

CompassManager fixes

Fix, game no longer freezes if player dies from ongoing damage during the landwyrm swallow animation

Improvements to Feral jump movement

Fix for "bouncy" projectiles no longer bounce off Minerals or Guard Towers

Fix Feral Lair spawn animations

Fix interaction breaking when player is clamped on a Mite underwater

Flying AI will no longer go underwater

Feral jump grab attack now works in Hollows.

As always, thank you for playing and for sharing your thoughts and feedback to help us continue improving the game!