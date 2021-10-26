GROTTO IS OUT NOW!

The time has come. The stars are calling you. Step into the cave and fulfill your destiny as the mystical Soothsayer. Grotto has officially launched and is available to download now!

This is what is waiting for you in Grotto...

First-person narrative adventure about using divination to guide a primitive tribe

Discover constellations and their meaning by drawing lines to connect stars

Use other means of soothsaying: the bones of a chief, a musical instrument, a special smoking pipe

Learn the stories, traditions, and hierarchies of the exotic world beyond the cave

YOU have the power to decide the fate of the tribe!

Just like developer Brainwash Gang's previous games, Nongunz, and The Longest Road on Earth, Grotto is a one-of-a-kind experience, but don't take our word for it (we are totally biased) – have a look at what other folks are saying about it:

“It had me hooked from start to finish... what it has to say about the limitations of language and the meaning of words will stick with you long after you reach the end credits” Rock Paper Shotgun

“A truly unique game... impeccably designed both visually and narratively” Vandal (8.5/10)

“A wild concept... you’ll struggle to find another game like this” Movie Games and Tech (8/10)

The cave is waiting! The tribe needs your guidance! Become the soothsayer! Do it quickly to take advantage of the 10% launch discount!

If you play Grotto and would like to leave some feedback, go ahead and drop it here: Grotto | Game Feedback

And if you encounter any issues or bugs while playing, please report them in this thread: Grotto | Bug Reports

We hope you enjoy immersing yourself in the mysterious and mystical world of Grotto. If it gives you good feelings, please help spread the word by leaving a review. Thank you for the support!

Matt | Digerati

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1538850/Grotto/