Super Arcade Football update for 18 October 2021

Super Arcade Football - Out Now on macOS!

Hi SAF Friends,

We hope you've been enjoying SAF since its release on Steam and the Nintendo Switch. To add to that, we're proud to announce that Super Arcade Football is now available on macOS! Thanks to all Mac users for their patience while we've been porting the game.

Anyone who owns SAF can download it right now on their Mac. The macOS version of the game includes all features available on other platforms, as well as a dynamically resizable game window. All macOS versions from 10.15 onwards are supported.

If you do spot any bugs, please let us know in the official bugs discussion thread.

Thanks for playing!

- The OutOfTheBit Team

