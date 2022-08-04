We did it! GigaBash is now available on Steam!

Today is the day we can finally release our kaiju brawler GigaBash! ːsteamhappyː
This game is the product of a lot of time, hard work and love from the Passion Republic Team. We’d like to salute everyone who’s helped us make our ambitions into a reality. Without the constant support of our family, friends and fans, GigaBash wouldn’t exist. Thank you so much everyone!
Unleash all the pent-up rage from daily life and go beast mode against your enemies in this Multiplayer Arena Brawler featuring Kaijus and Heroes. Choose from a colorful cast of Tokusatsu-inspired Titans, each with their own playstyle and moveset to master.
Battle with up to 4 players in fully-destructible maps, each with its own surprise mechanic to be discovered. Gather Giga Energy as you fight and dominate your foes by transforming into an S-Class Titan, or utterly humiliate them all by unleashing an over-the-top Ultimate.
Couch Play & Online Mode
Enjoy the game with up to 4 friends in Couch Play or climb up the global dominance hierarchy in Online Mode.
Mayhem Mode
Switch up the pacing with Mayhem Mode, a party game mode featuring a collection of wacky minigames that newcomers and seasoned veterans can enjoy together.
Story Mode
Discover the origins (and misadventures) of the Titans in four unique single-player campaigns, each with its own oversized protagonist. Explore all the collectible lore and piece together the mystery of the game’s narrative universe.