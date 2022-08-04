We did it! GigaBash is now available on Steam!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today is the day we can finally release our kaiju brawler GigaBash! ːsteamhappyː

This game is the product of a lot of time, hard work and love from the Passion Republic Team. We’d like to salute everyone who’s helped us make our ambitions into a reality. Without the constant support of our family, friends and fans, GigaBash wouldn’t exist. Thank you so much everyone!

Unleash all the pent-up rage from daily life and go beast mode against your enemies in this Multiplayer Arena Brawler featuring Kaijus and Heroes. Choose from a colorful cast of Tokusatsu-inspired Titans, each with their own playstyle and moveset to master.

Battle with up to 4 players in fully-destructible maps, each with its own surprise mechanic to be discovered. Gather Giga Energy as you fight and dominate your foes by transforming into an S-Class Titan, or utterly humiliate them all by unleashing an over-the-top Ultimate.

Couch Play & Online Mode

Enjoy the game with up to 4 friends in Couch Play or climb up the global dominance hierarchy in Online Mode.

Mayhem Mode

Switch up the pacing with Mayhem Mode, a party game mode featuring a collection of wacky minigames that newcomers and seasoned veterans can enjoy together.

Story Mode

Discover the origins (and misadventures) of the Titans in four unique single-player campaigns, each with its own oversized protagonist. Explore all the collectible lore and piece together the mystery of the game’s narrative universe.

Crack your knuckles and sharpen those claws, Titans! It’s time to GigaBash!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1546400/GigaBash/