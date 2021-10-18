Farming Life now available on Steam!

Hello again, Farmers!

7:00 PM CEST is here and you know what it means… Farming Life has been released! 🥳

We’d like to thank all of you who followed the game and had it in your Wishlist. We’re also grateful to all of you who have yet to discover the game. 🙂 We’ve been working hard to deliver the most relaxing farming experience with its own charm and we’re happy we can finally show you results. Now, we leave Farming Life in your hands and we sincerely hope that you’ll have a lot of fun with it and that it’ll meet your expectations. 😊

Of course, we’re not parting ways here! We’ll be watching Steam forums and all of our other social media profiles while waiting for feedback from you. We’d be happy if you left us some of your impressions – be it a detailed review or a short message, it all counts! ❤️ If you encounter some issues, make sure to let us know as well. We’ll do what we can to help! 💪

With the game's launch the Community Challenge comes to a close as well. Farming Life will be available at a 15% discount for the first few days after its release!

Here are a few special bundles we have prepared in celebration of the launch day. You can get your copy of Farming Life along with some other great games!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/22800/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/22773/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/22746/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/22772/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/22774/

As a little side note, we have also released a Major Update for Castle Flipper today! A lot of additional content has been added. If a medieval setting is your thing and you’re looking for more games to unwind after a stressful day, Castle Flipper is a perfect pick! 👑 Take a look at its store page if you’re interested!

With that, we wish you good luck on your way to become the best farmer! 🚜

Have fun!

Farming Life Team