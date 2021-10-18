Patch 0.10.2h

Hi all!

This update brings huge AI pathfinding changes. The AI should now be much, much smarter than before and not have that many issues anymore.

There are still a couple of issues from time to time, mostly related to workers but these will be ironed out in the next updates!

Hope you'll like it! Let me know if things are improved! =)

Here's the full changelog:

New: Completely reworked the pathfinding. This is a huge change and should bring a lot of improvements to the AI.

New: It's now possible to set the radius of a worker squad to decrease the covered area.

New: Add workers to squads immediately without creating a squad first.

New: Locations do now support translation of the descriptions. If you want to help translate into your language, please head over to Localizor!

Fixed: Colliders for spider webs and pumpkins fixed, you can now bulldoze those items.

Fixed: Saving the VIP setting for Merch Shops does work again.

Fixed: A critical, very rare bug which assigned multiple bands to the same stage at the same time and thus breaking the game should be resolved now.

Optimized: Removed path penalties. This might very well be undone but it might also improve the AI a lot. Please give me feedback!

Optimized: Improved medium stage placement instruction arrow.

Optimized: Visitors are now walking faster when going to a stage to make sure they can reach shows in time more easily.

Optimized: Improved general game performance.

Optimized: Lowered the maximum popularity change per band per season.

UI: Rust and Dust description improved.