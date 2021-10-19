Patchnotes 1.2.5

Memories
• Memories are a new "horizontal" system that involves all the other mechanics present in the game.
• Memories are unlocked after finishing the game at least once.
• Memories can be enabled or disabled by the player in a game.
• Memories are modifiers composed of a randomly chosen Positive and Negative effect.
• Memories can be retrieved from certain Locations or by defeating certain Threats.
• When a Memory is retrieved the player can choose between 3 different memory combinations.
• When the player already has 3 memories, one will have to be discarded.
• If the player manages to win the game, all 3 memories will be "Collected" and added to the memories collection.
• If the player loses the game, only one memory - chosen by the player - can be collected and added to the memories collection.
• When starting a new game, the player can select up to 3 memories to start with.
Pause
• Pause has been decoupled from difficulties and can be turned on or off by the user.
• The game has now 3 different pause settings: - Disabled: Pause is not available. - Classic: Pause as it was present in the game at launch (no dice manipulation is allowed while the game is paused. - Tabletop: Dice can be rolled, locked and placed freely while the game is in pause. This is the new default option.
Hotkeys & Controls
• All keys are now customizable on PC.
• Added a key to attempt Auto-Place on all slots at once, mimicking the feature present on consoles.
Accessibility
• Added various Colorblind options and an intensity value.
• Added an option to draw class icons on dice. While this is not super readable but it should help certain players with worse colorblindness to better tell apart dice classes.
• Added an option to scale the dice pool.
Traits
Added several new traits to the game:
• Claustrophobic - Cannot be employed in Mines.
• Coward - Can't be employed to fight Threats.
• Farmer - Provides 2 Wheat every time it is employed to harvest Wheat in Wheat Farm.
• Popular - When employed with other Dice it increases the happiness of the Classes they belong.
• Lucky - Double the chance of finding Gold in Mines.
• Genius - When employed it has a small chance to provide 1 Knowledge.
• Fast Learner - When Empowered gain 1 extra power.
• Talented - When employed it has a small chance to Empower the face used.
• Twin Genes - When employed in a House it provides an extra dice.
• Firefighter - When employed it extinguishes all Fires around it.
Balancing
• Reworked the wounds system so that power and differences in power vs requirement from the threat are taken into account when accounting for wounds.
• Scaled the amount of Fight and Raid faces required by the buildings of The Others depending on the difficulty.
• Raiding the buildings of The Others now correctly provides resources.
• The Others will react faster if the player has reached their city.
• Stone Mines have higher durability.
Readability
• Fire and smoke are now correctly hidden by the hovered effect (this especially applies to the Steam Generator).
• Added appropriate visual feedback when resources are obtained from destroying a Structure of The Others or when defeating a Threat (depending on Policies).
• Made more clear when a class is Angry.
• Changed the visual effect of a Wounded die to be more readable.
• Improved the readability of Sickness.
• The die tooltip now indicates which face is currently being shown in a die.
Stability
• Fixed a potential crash when loading a game with Construct Dice on older hardware and OSes.
• Fixed a potential crash when ascending a die on older hardware and OSes.
Misc
• Added an alert window when a game is started using Ascended Dice that tells the user that Ascended Dice are removed from the Player's collection and need to be re-ascended.
• Added a dice counter in the "Dice Limit Reached" modal window.
• Previously selected difficulty and pause settings are now retained when creating a new game.
• Dice replacement is now handled via a modal window.
• Various bugfixes.
