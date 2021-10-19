Patchnotes 1.2.5

Memories

• Memories are a new "horizontal" system that involves all the other mechanics present in the game.

• Memories are unlocked after finishing the game at least once.

• Memories can be enabled or disabled by the player in a game.

• Memories are modifiers composed of a randomly chosen Positive and Negative effect.

• Memories can be retrieved from certain Locations or by defeating certain Threats.

• When a Memory is retrieved the player can choose between 3 different memory combinations.

• When the player already has 3 memories, one will have to be discarded.

• If the player manages to win the game, all 3 memories will be "Collected" and added to the memories collection.

• If the player loses the game, only one memory - chosen by the player - can be collected and added to the memories collection.

• When starting a new game, the player can select up to 3 memories to start with.

Pause

• Pause has been decoupled from difficulties and can be turned on or off by the user.

• The game has now 3 different pause settings: - Disabled: Pause is not available. - Classic: Pause as it was present in the game at launch (no dice manipulation is allowed while the game is paused. - Tabletop: Dice can be rolled, locked and placed freely while the game is in pause. This is the new default option.

Hotkeys & Controls

• All keys are now customizable on PC.

• Added a key to attempt Auto-Place on all slots at once, mimicking the feature present on consoles.

Accessibility

• Added various Colorblind options and an intensity value.

• Added an option to draw class icons on dice. While this is not super readable but it should help certain players with worse colorblindness to better tell apart dice classes.

• Added an option to scale the dice pool.

Traits

Added several new traits to the game:

• Claustrophobic - Cannot be employed in Mines.

• Coward - Can't be employed to fight Threats.

• Farmer - Provides 2 Wheat every time it is employed to harvest Wheat in Wheat Farm.

• Popular - When employed with other Dice it increases the happiness of the Classes they belong.

• Lucky - Double the chance of finding Gold in Mines.

• Genius - When employed it has a small chance to provide 1 Knowledge.

• Fast Learner - When Empowered gain 1 extra power.

• Talented - When employed it has a small chance to Empower the face used.

• Twin Genes - When employed in a House it provides an extra dice.

• Firefighter - When employed it extinguishes all Fires around it.

Balancing

• Reworked the wounds system so that power and differences in power vs requirement from the threat are taken into account when accounting for wounds.

• Scaled the amount of Fight and Raid faces required by the buildings of The Others depending on the difficulty.

• Raiding the buildings of The Others now correctly provides resources.

• The Others will react faster if the player has reached their city.

• Stone Mines have higher durability.

Readability

• Fire and smoke are now correctly hidden by the hovered effect (this especially applies to the Steam Generator).

• Added appropriate visual feedback when resources are obtained from destroying a Structure of The Others or when defeating a Threat (depending on Policies).

• Made more clear when a class is Angry.

• Changed the visual effect of a Wounded die to be more readable.

• Improved the readability of Sickness.

• The die tooltip now indicates which face is currently being shown in a die.

Stability

• Fixed a potential crash when loading a game with Construct Dice on older hardware and OSes.

• Fixed a potential crash when ascending a die on older hardware and OSes.

Misc

• Added an alert window when a game is started using Ascended Dice that tells the user that Ascended Dice are removed from the Player's collection and need to be re-ascended.

• Added a dice counter in the "Dice Limit Reached" modal window.

• Previously selected difficulty and pause settings are now retained when creating a new game.

• Dice replacement is now handled via a modal window.

• Various bugfixes.