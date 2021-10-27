Localization Update Patch Notes:

The following Languages are now supported in the game: Japanese, French, German, Russian, Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Spanish

A language toggle button has been added to allow players to seamlessly switch between two selected languages at any point.

Technical and stability improvements

A Message from Raw Fury:

The day has arrived, and the update is live! Here on PC (plus on the newly released PlayStation and Xbox versions), players can now experience the story of Backbone in nine different languages. Additionally, the game is included in Steam's Halloween Sale at 25% off -- so if you've been waiting to get the game, this may be your moment.

To anyone about to play Backbone for the very first time, we'd like to share again the message EggNut co-founders Aleksandra and Nikita wrote just after launch earlier this year:

"Backbone is a deeply personal project for us, and it encapsulates our lived experiences and common humanity. We knew what we wanted to say and we said it. We stand by it and we are proud of it. But now this game is yours. You decide what to do with it, what to think of it and how to feel about it. We could never truly know your heart and all the beautiful, intricate complexity of what makes you human. All we ever wanted to do is show a little mirror of our souls and hope that in it, you can recognize yours.

"We are eternally grateful to have had the opportunity to say something that is honest, true, and vulnerable for us. We made the game we’ve always wanted to play. We feel less alone in the sea of uncaring humanity, because now we share it with you."

That being said, we hope you find whatever you're looking for in this story and that you find a piece, however small, to take with you when you've finished the game.

Sincerely,

Raw Fury

